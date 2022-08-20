PEMRA bans broadcast of Imran Khan’s live speeches





Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Saturday imposed a ban on broadcasting the live speeches of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect .

While addressing a protest rally in Islamabad earlier in the day, Imran warned the Islamabad Police IG and DIG, saying he would not spare them and record any complaint against them for “torturing” party leader Shahbaz Gill while in pre-trial detention.

He also called on Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry for approving the police request for pre-trial detention despite knowing Gill had been subjected to ‘torture’. “We won’t let you [Zeba] and will also file a complaint against her.

Read more: Coalition parties demand action against Imran for ‘threatening’ female judge and police officer

Shortly after Imran’s speech, coalition parties demanded action against the former prime minister. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has also pledged to take legal action against Imran for “threatening” the female judge and police officials.

“It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements, continuously accuses state institutions by launching baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his statements provocative attacks against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of public order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” said a statement from the regulatory authority.

Pemra said that after analyzing the content of Imran’s speech, it was observed that the content was broadcast live by the licensees without effective delay mechanism, which is the violation of the provisions of Pemra’s laws. and in disobedience to the judgments rendered by honorable courts.

Also read: Imran urges ‘neutrals’ to stand with people instead of ‘thieves’

“The Competent Authority, i.e. the PEMRA Chairman, in view of the foregoing context and reasons, in exercising the Authority’s delegated powers under Section 27(a) of Ordinance PEMRA 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Mr Imran Khan’s live speech on all satellite television channels with immediate effect,” he said.

The media watchdog, however, said the former prime minister’s recorded speeches would only be allowed to be broadcast after an effective delay mechanism was put in place to ensure oversight and editorial control. effective in accordance with the laws of Pemra.

“Furthermore, all satellite television channels are required to ensure that an impartial and independent editorial board is constituted in accordance with Article 17 of the Electronic Media (Programme and Advertising) Code of Conduct 2015 to ensure that their platform is not used by anyone for the purpose of making remarks in any way that are contemptuous and against any state institution and hateful, detrimental to the situation of public order in the country ( in any way, even repeatedly on programs/talk shows/newsletters).”

He warned of legal action under Pemra laws for violating the guidelines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2372348/pemra-imposes-ban-on-broadcasting-imran-khans-live-speeches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos