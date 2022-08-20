President pledged to address past human rights abuses: KSP





It (the creation of the team) demonstrates the President’s serious commitment to addressing past gross human rights violations through judicial and non-judicial means, as stated in the Nawacita (nine-point program), RPJMN ( medium-term development program Jakarta (ANTARA) – The creation of the Non-Judicial Team for Resolving Gross Human Rights Violations shows that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is committed to resolving past human rights violations, said the presidential personnel office (KSP). “This (the establishment of the team) demonstrates the President’s serious commitment to addressing past gross human rights violations through judicial and non-judicial means, as stated in the Nawacita (nine-point program), RPJMN (Medium-Term Development Plan), and other official documents,” KSP Deputy Chief Jaleswari Pramodhawardani said in a press release issued Saturday in Jakarta. In his address to the annual session of the People’s Consultative Assembly (DPR), the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Council of Regional Representatives (DPD) on August 16, 2022, the President said that the settlement of violations past egregious human rights violations continued to attract serious government attention. The president will never break his promise and commitment to address past gross human rights abuses, Pramodhawardani said. Since his first term in 2014, the president has made concerted efforts to address alleged cases of gross human rights violations in the past, she noted. The Head of State ordered the Attorney General’s Office to continue the judicial process following the investigation by the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM). Along with the ongoing judicial process, Widodo has also issued guidelines on the importance of non-judicial settlement, which focuses on protecting the rights and rehabilitating victims and their families, Pramodhawardani said. As part of his commitment to address gross human rights violations, the President met with human rights victims during the commemoration of World Human Rights Day in Yogyakarta on December 9, 2014 and listened to their aspirations. In 2015, the government launched the creation of the Reconciliation Committee and the Truth Disclosure Committee. In 2016, he organized a national symposium on the 1965/1966 event and unveiled his plan to create a National Council of Reconciliation. However, the public rejected the plan for various reasons. The President received families of victims of human rights violations at the State Palace in May 2018 to listen to the aspirations and hopes of the victims. In the same year, the government set up an integrated joint team for the settlement of allegations of gross human rights violations in the past. The government and the DPR resumed deliberations on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Bill after the Constitutional Court struck down the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Law No. 27 of 2004 in 2006. In 2021, the Attorney General’s office began investigating allegations of human rights abuses in Paniai in 2014. So far, 13 cases of gross human rights violations remain unresolved, based on Komnas HAM’s investigation. Nine of the 13 cases occurred before the enactment of the Human Rights Tribunal Act No. 28 of 2000. They include the 1965/1966 incident; mystery shooting incident 1983–1984; Talangsari incident in 1989; May 1998 incident; enforced disappearance 1997/1998; Trisakti, Semanggi I and Semanggi II incidents from 1998 to 1999. The four human rights violations that occurred after 2000 include the Wasior incident (2001); Wamena incident (2003); Jambo Keupok incident (2003); and Paniai Incident (2014). Related News: Ministry Wins Ministry of Law and Human Rights Partner Award 2022

