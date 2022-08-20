Biased supporters rush to judge Donald Trump





The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to the writing or editing of articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

I am biased. You are biased.

Everyone’s a little biased, says an article published by the American Bar Association. A little can underestimate things. A recent incident shows how deep-rooted prejudice can be.

A fastball from Little League pitchers hit a batter, who fell to the ground. For a few minutes, the situation seemed serious. But the batter had been wearing a helmet, so he recovered and took first base.

The pitcher stood almost still with his head bowed, obviously regretting the errant pitch. Seeing the pitchers’ distress, the batter walked over and gave him a hug and a few words of comfort. ESPN tweeted this action and received many strong reactions.

Now for the bias. Some observers applauded the hitters being a good sport and showing compassion for another child’s plight. Others expressed extreme disdain for the batter not charging the mound to shoe the pitcher. At least he should have done nothing, others felt, leaving the shaken pitcher to blow the game away.

Some were biased towards a player caring about another player’s well-being. Others were in favor of winning at all costs, which left no room for compassion, even in a children’s ball game. The fervor revealed something about what divides the country.

Go from this scene to the FBI’s seizure of government documents in the possession of former President Donald Trump.

By law, official documents in Trump’s possession should have been in the National Archives, but were still held by a former president who is now an ordinary citizen. Trump might have thought that his false claim that he had won the 2020 election was aided by his possession of documents that only a president should have.

Some Trump supporters believe the FBI action was part of an organized conspiracy to harass Trump as he heads towards announcing a 2024 presidential bid. They see him accused of technical legal violations by people who disagree with his bold policy moves. This causes them to be biased in its favor.

Others think Trump is an arrogant person who viewed the presidency as his personal property, giving him the right to do whatever he wanted. He had never had unchecked powers and, as a simple citizen, had lost all the powers he once had. His opponents are ready to cry, lock him up, showing their bias against him.

This clash of biases is fueled by much of the media that is in business to make money. Each bias has its own media allies who continue to throw more fuel on the fire to attract more viewers or readers.

The free expression of these prejudices is made possible by a virtually unique American law, the First Amendment to the Constitution. It states that the government cannot prevent a person from saying or writing almost anything. It’s part of a political system unlike almost any other in the world.

How can a country function if it is so deeply divided over issues ranging from the powers of the ex-president to the behavior of children in a playoff baseball game?

The answer is checks and balances. We were told that decisions made by the federal government are subject to a complicated system of checks and balances designed to prevent any part of the government from having absolute control. This is how democracy works. It’s slow and inefficient, but can protect us from one person’s domination.

Checks and balances are really how almost everything works. While one side wants the Trump investigation halted because it’s a witch hunt, the other side has already decided that the former president has no excuse to break the letter of the law. No control should be applied.

Here’s what we know without bias. Presidents are expected to submit their government documents to the National Archives. When Trump left office, some presidential documents went to his home in Florida. He later returned some, but not all, even after receiving a subpoena. The FBI then took more government papers from his home.

Trump says there was no wrongdoing. Rulings by the Department of Justice, a grand jury, a trial jury, and numerous appellate judges may be required to determine whether the laws were broken and whether the punishment is deserved. This time-consuming process allows us to protect both accused persons and the national interest.

Stopping the process anywhere along the way because it is not producing the desired result would reflect bias. The system is designed to eliminate bias as much as humanly possible.

Either the American system will operate in an intentionally inefficient way to make a decision, or the built-in bias on one side or the other will end up weakening a system that our country depends on.

More articles from the BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangordailynews.com/2022/08/20/opinion/opinion-contributor/biased-partisans-rush-to-judgment-on-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos