This English director on casting Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson





Michael hopes Mr Johnson is flattered that Sir Kenneth is playing him (Picture: Getty/Reuters/Sky TV/This England) It was a no-brainer for This England director Michael Winterbottom to play Sir Kenneth Branagh as ill-fated outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the upcoming pandemic drama. Fans have already been treated to trailers for the five-part series, which was previously titled This Sceptred Isle, and the performance of the Harry Potter cast is odd. The limited series will follow Mr Johnson’s first months as Prime Minister, delving into the start of the pandemic when the world was put on hold by the mysterious virus. As well as the pandemic, it will also shed light on his personal life, the complexities and consequences of Brexit, and all the drama members of the public expect to unfold behind closed doors in Parliament. Speaking to This England, the 61-year-old filmmaker revealed the Dunkirk star agreed to star in the show after reading the first draft of the script, which he co-wrote with Kieron Quirke. He said Deadline: Ken said yes. But he was only eight weeks old, in March and April, so I was like, OK, that sounds pretty much possible. Boris or Kenneth?! (Photo: Sky) Who else would play Boris Johnson? I hope Boris is flattered that we chose Kenneth Branagh to play him. Kens did a great job but, to be honest, he’s not a character. The 24 Hour Party People filmmaker said the drama focused more on unfolding public events, rather than the personal lives of the central characters.

The drama focuses on the pandemic years (Picture: Phil Fisk/Sky UK Ltd) You don’t see anyone’s story, you don’t see who they are, their families, you just see what they’re doing in relation to the pandemic, Michael explained. So, in a way, it’s the narrative of the pandemic that drives the whole series. Also in This England is Guardians of the Galaxy star Ophelia Lovibond, who plays the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Symonds, while Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan plays former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. This England will premiere on Sky Atlantic and NOW on September 21. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the The Metro.co.uk Entertainment Team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page, we’d love to hear from you. MORE: Sir Kenneth Branagh finally wins his first-ever Oscar for Belfast

MORE: Dame Judi Dench and Sir Kenneth Branagh enjoy being made free men of Stratford Upon Avon by grazing sheep through the town







