Nationalism | A double-edged sword for China’s rulers

For Xi Jinping’s government, the rise of nationalist sentiment is seen as an asset; but if left unchecked, it could also become a liability for the Party



On July 28, Chinese President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping visited the Military Museum, a huge Soviet-style complex in western Beijing that adjoins the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). . The PLA, which turned 95 on August 1, marked the double anniversary of the CPC’s 100th birthday last year with an expansive tribute to itself.

The message was direct, conveyed in four sprawling exhibits, each focusing on key periods in the history of the PLA, from the revolutionary era to its current modernization over the past decade under Mr. Xi, who received the largest exhibit, including everything from the three Chinese aircraft carriers. to its carrier killer missiles.

For China, which at the beginning of the 20th century suffered both internal turmoil and the humiliation of external powers, a strong army was the only guarantor of both stability and national pride. And, the message conveyed, the key to ensuring that the military remained strong was who, in Maos’ words, controlled the weapon of the Party and Mr. Xi.

national revival



While visiting the expo, Xi hailed what he said was a great historical achievement in national defense and called on the military to make persistent efforts to provide strategic support for the great revival of the nation. Chinese nation.

Mr. Xi, who completes 10 years in power this year and will begin an unprecedented third term at a Party congress every five years likely in October, has since taken over the Chinese dream ( zhongguomeng) of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as the central theme.

Admittedly, the idea of ​​rejuvenating China long predates Mr. Xi. Indeed, even Sun Yat-sen, who became the first president of the Republic of China in 1912, founded a Revive China company as early as 1894.

In China’s more recent history, however, Mr. Xi has, more than his predecessors, emphasized the idea of ​​rejuvenation and a strong country ( qiangguo). The Party has, under Mr. Xi’s leadership, declared a third new era, turning the page on the Deng Xiaoping era (which followed the first Mao era) where the emphasis was not on force but, as Deng said so well, wait for the time and hide hard.

There is a reason for this change. After three decades of focusing on economic growth, Xi and the Party leadership felt they had to address a sense of drift and a growing chasm between Party and people, with communism and Maoism fading. as an ideological link. Looking for a new binding glue, Xi opted for rejuvenation, which is essentially an appeal to nationalist sentiment.

Active and passive



Nationalism, for the Party, has certainly emerged as a potent asset, a theme carefully nurtured by state propaganda that relentlessly portrays the Party as the defender of Chinese pride in the face of a relentless onslaught from hostile foreign forces in all directions.

An example of how this messaging appealed to young Chinese is the launch of an app that became the most used country in 2019 called Study to Build a Powerful Country (Or xuexi qiangguo, which intentionally can alternatively be read as a study of Xi, building a mighty country). Users of the app, which provides a one-stop shop for information on Mr. Xi’s political doctrine (officially called Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics of a New Era) and the country’s achievements , can earn points based on time spent. they spend there and in their participation in its quizzes. Party members are required to use the app, which the Hong Kong-based company South China Morning Postdescribed as the party’s most successful propaganda effort to date

On the other side of this effort, there are increasingly frequent outbursts of anger against China’s adversaries. In 2012, Japan’s decision to nationalize the disputed islands of Senkaku or Diaoyu sparked street protests, which initially appeared to be blessed by the state in a country where protests are not generally tolerated, but then briefly seemed spinning out of control when protesters vandalized a Japanese car. showrooms.

Protesters outside the Japanese Embassy in Beijing marched with pictures of Mao, in what was then seen as a subtle dig at the then Hu Jintao administration for its perceived weakness. In 2017, it was South Korea’s turn, as massive boycotts targeted Lotte stores in China after South Korea agreed to host the US THAAD missile defense system.

Last year, the massive targeting of retailer H&M, which essentially disappeared from the internet in China and was removed from major e-commerce sites such as Alibaba, after announcing it would stop buying cotton from Xinjiang amid allegations of forced labor, was more recent. H&M’s cancellation was so widespread that it was even removed from car-calling apps, making it impossible to book a ride at any of its stores.

Even Chinese retailers have not been spared: This month, the Miniso Group issued a public apology for branding itself as a Japanese-inspired brand after it described a doll as a Japanese geisha doll when she was wearing a traditional Chinese dress, which sparked an outpouring of anger online. The company said it is now removing all Japanese elements from its stores and correcting its misdirection.

If the Party has seen nurturing this feeling as an asset, it can however quickly turn into a handicap. Indeed, the very week of Mr Xis’s museum visit recalled the double-edged sword of nationalist sentiments, when the Chinese government came under fire from social media users after its public warnings fell short. dissuade US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from traveling to Taiwan. August 2.

Leading the charge against Ms Pelosi was Hu Xijin, the incendiary former editor of the Nationalist tabloid world times a document that has sometimes become a headache even for Chinese diplomats by creating an almost impossible expectation, so much so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly received calcium pills in the mail from readers of the newspaper (a message to grow a backbone, and which they seem to have taken into account in the Xi eras by pushing what has been called wolf warrior diplomacy).

If US warplanes escort the Pelosis plane to Taiwan, it is an invasion, he said, adding that the Chinese military has the right to forcibly chase away the Pelosis plane and the planes. American fighters, including firing warning shots and performing tactical obstructive movements. If it is ineffective, he added, then shoot them down. The Chinese military, of course, did not, leading to uncomfortable questions for the government if its actions were weaker than its words. Mr. Hu later deleted the message.

The issue of dissent



Another consequence of the wave of nationalism is that anyone who questions it is very quickly swept away under its tide. Dissent is seen as not just against the Party but against the nation, as writer Fang Fang discovered at the start of the pandemic in Wuhan, from where his accounts of the initial chaos were widely read. She was then denounced as a traitor as China emerged from the pandemic and escaped a national second wave, a success her leadership still claims as proof of the superiority of the Chinese model. Likewise, criticism of the current dynamic zero-COVID strategy is viewed not just as a debate over public health strategies, but as being against the nation. Shave your head or kill yourself to atone for your sins, said a Wuhan train station poster directed at Fang Fang, according to a photo that went viral, as she was relentlessly attacked online.

Questioning the military is particularly sensitive, as investigative journalist and blogger Qiu Ziming found when asked about China’s delay in announcing that it had, some eight months after the clash of the June 15, 2020 in the Galwan Valley, lost four soldiers. After questioning the number of victims as incredibly low, he was jailed for defaming heroes and martyrs under a new libel law.

The unprecedented Chinese military drills surrounding Taiwan following Pelosi’s visit were widely seen as targeting the island. In fact, they were aimed as much at the public as at home. China’s Foreign Ministry said the same, lambasting the West and the G7 group for criticizing its military response. They clearly believe they are living in the era of 120 years ago, she said, comparing the G7 to the eight-nation alliance that invaded China in 1900.

We no longer live in a world where the imperialist powers can trample the Chinese on Chinese soil. The China of today, she added, is not the old China of 100 years ago that was humiliated and bullied.