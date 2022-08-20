Alec Baldwin was scared after Trump blamed him for filming ‘Rust’





Alec Baldwin said he feared for his safety after Donald Trump suggested he purposely shoot Rust crew members. Baldwin fired a prop gun at a film set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchin and wounding another. Trump previously called Baldwin “crazy” and said, “I think he had something to do with it.” Loading Something is loading.

Alec Baldwin has said he fears for his safety after former President Donald Trump made the baseless suggestion that the actor shot the crew members on purpose.

Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the movie “Rust” in October, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

The actor told CNN that Trump’s public statements caused him stress that “took years off my life.”

“The former President of the United States said ‘he probably shot him on purpose’. For me, that was really the only time […] that I was worried about what was going to happen,” Baldwin said.

“Because it was Trump who was ordering people to commit acts of violence, and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death.”

After the shooting, Trump chimed in, calling Baldwin a “troubled guy” and a “crackpot” and said, “I think he had something to do with it.”

Alec Baldwin impersonated Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live NBC

Trump and Baldwin have long been at odds after the actor impersonated him on Saturday Night Live.

While speaking to CNN, Baldwin blamed the incident on Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s gunsmith and props assistant, and assistant director Dave Halls, who gave him the gun.

“Someone put a live bullet in the gun who should have known better,” Baldwin said. “It was [Gutierrez Reed’s] work.”

Baldwin told the outlet he doesn’t believe he or anyone else will be charged with a “tragic” accident.

The actor insisted he never pulled the trigger, but his claims were recently contradicted by an FBI report to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, which said the gun did not could not be fired without pulling the trigger.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the shooting is ongoing and will determine whether to pursue prosecution, CNN reported.

