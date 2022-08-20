Imran Khan vows to lead another round of street protests against coalition government – ​​Pakistan





Pakistan’s former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced on Saturday that he would launch a new round of street protests against the coalition government, Aaj News reported.

While addressing a public rally in Islamabad to show solidarity with arrested party leader Shahbaz Gill, the PTI leader said he would provide a roadmap at the public rally in Rawalpindis Liaquat Bagh tomorrow ( sunday).

He said the PTI would go to the Supreme Court against Gills’ arrest and allegations of torture.

Marriyum Aurangzeb claims PTI Shahbaz Gill was not tortured

Those who were allowed to live told stories of Genghis Khan’s brutality. This led many towns to surrender to the Mongol hordes without a fight, Imran said while drawing a parallel with the case of Shahbaz Gill.

This is what the government is doing by torturing Shahbaz Gill. They want to tell us that if they can break it physically and mentally, they can do it to anyone in Pakistan.

He said media channels were also ordered not to broadcast PTI rallies. Channels were forced not to broadcast PTI events. But the flood of people at PTI events has been reported on social media. That is why he was taken off the air and action was taken against his journalists, Imran Khan said at the Islamabad rally.

During his speech, Imran Khan called on neutrals to stand with the nation, justice and Pakistan, instead of thieves, referring to the leaders of the coalition government.

Fawad calls for an independent commission to investigate the torture of Shahbaz Gill

I ask and I mean to neutrals [that] it is a matter of country. It is very important for you to stand with the nation, with justice and with Pakistan and not with these thieves (heads of government).

Earlier on Saturday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry called for an independent panel to investigate the torture of Dr Shahbaz Gill.

In a tweet, the former information minister said the panel is expected to include former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, Pakistan People’s Parties Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs Khawaja Saad Rafique .

A court in Islamabad on Friday suspended Gill’s pre-trial detention until Monday after reserving a verdict on a police plea for his eight-day pre-trial detention in a case under sedition charges.

The court, while rejecting the request for extension of pre-trial detention, ordered Islamabad Police to transfer him to PIMS Hospital and conduct a full medical examination of the suspect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40192743 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos