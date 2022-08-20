Politics
KCR attacks Prime Minister Modi ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana; “No good result since 2014”
Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Munugode Constituency in Telangana on Sunday August 21, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing massive rally in Munugode, KCR says no section of society has benefited in past eight years from Modi regime and PM’s ego will ruin BJP in time to come .
Notably, KCR was addressing Praja Deevena Sabha sabha in Munugode constituency, which will soon head to the polls after incumbent President MLAKomatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned and joined the BJP in contesting the elections.
KCR attacks PM Modi
The Narendra Modi government since 2014 has achieved nothing, KCR said. Since the BJP came to power eight years ago, has it achieved anything useful? They sold airports, organizations and roads. The only thing left are the farmers, their farms and their crops. Farmers need to understand that by installing electric meters on farms, they will subsequently increase fertilizer rates, forcing farmers to abandon farming. Then friends of Modis will come in and buy the land, calling it commercial farming. The same farmers will again be employed as laborers on the same farms.
Munugode city survey
Significantly, Home Minister Amit Shah is due to address a rally in Munugode constituency on August 21, Sunday. He is also expected to formally induct former Congressman MLAKomatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party.
The TRS has stepped up its efforts in the region since Reddy announced his decision to join the BJP. Local leaders made frequent visits in an attempt to get other party leaders to join the TRS, and also succeeded in getting many Congress workers at the local level to join the TRS.
At the rally, KCR attacked former Congressman Reddy for inaction on the Krishna water dispute and said, “You have to understand who is behind this kind of politics. Neither Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy nor any other senior Nalgonda leader visited the center to demand clarification on the Krishna River water dispute. But they will now inaugurate the Union Home Secretary with a grand ceremony.
Image: ANI
