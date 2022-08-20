What investigations is former President Trump facing?





When former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty Thursday to 15 felonies related to his role in a year-long tax evasion scheme, he joined a growing group of associates of the former President Donald Trump who face significant criminal charges.

Trump himself is the subject of several federal, state and local investigations of varying scope and severity. If you’re having trouble keeping up, here’s a breakdown of the latest developments in Trump’s legal and policy investigations.

The FBI search for Mar-a-Lago

On August 8, Trump revealed that his Florida estate had been searched by FBI agents, who were allegedly looking for classified documents related to the nuclear program, according to The Washington Post.

The investigation represents Trump’s greatest potential vulnerability. The search warrant approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland shows the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago for evidence of Espionage Act violations.

The affidavit used to substantiate the warrant is still confidential, but on Thursday a federal magistrate said he was prepared to release a redacted version of the affidavit.

A related court filing unsealed Thursday shows the investigation includes possible offenses of willfully withholding national defense information, concealing or suppressing government documents and obstructing the federal investigation.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization

Weisselberg, who worked for the Trump Organization for 40 years, pleaded guilty to 15 crimes in a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization led by the Manhattan District Attorney. He also admitted he didn’t pay taxes on $1.7 million in earnings, which came in the form of benefits such as a Manhattan apartment, two Mercedes-Benz cars and fees. tuition for her grandchildren, the Associated Press reported.

As part of the plea deal, Weisselberg will pay nearly $2 million in back taxes and has agreed to testify against the Trump company in a trial. Weisselberg will be sentenced to five months in New York’s Rikers Island prison complex assuming he meets the requirements of the plea deal and will remain free on bail until he is formally sentenced at the end of the sentence. company lawsuit.

The company faces similar charges of tax evasion and could be forced to repay double the amount of unpaid taxes.

The Trump Organization said Weisselberg was a good employee who was persecuted and threatened by law enforcement, particularly the Manhattan District Attorney, in their endless, politically motivated quest to get President Trump.

Civil Investigation into the Trump Organization

In addition to the criminal case, the Trump Organization is also the subject of a civil investigation by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Trump is suspected of fraudulently inflating the value of his hotels and other properties in order to obtain loans.

In court filings, James accused Trump of, among other things, claiming he owned seven mansions worth $161 million, even though the houses were never built.

Trump called the investigation politically motivated and invoked the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times in a deposition with James last week.

Election interference cases in Georgia

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Wallis is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Prosecutors have informed Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer and former New York mayor, that he is the target of their investigation, along with 16 Trump supporters who fraudulently signed an unofficial electoral certificate in an attempt to cast 16 votes elections to Trump.

Giuliani testified privately before a grand jury on Wednesday. The grand jury will hear testimony from Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C. another close Trump ally next week.

Justice Department examines broader efforts to void election

The US Department of Justice is investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify the 2020 election, including a desperate plan to use fake voters to block certification of President Joe Bidens’ victory.

In July, two of former Vice President Mike Pence’s top aides testified before a grand jury, making them the most senior administration officials to speak to DOJ investigators.

House January 6 Committee

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Uprising concluded its summer round of public hearings last month, laying out a never-before-seen narrative about Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6. The revelations show that Trump struggled with the wording of his remarks during the riot, and that he allegedly tried to wrest the wheel from a Secret Service officer who allegedly refused to take him to the Capitol that day .

The committee is continuing its investigation and is expected to hold new hearings starting in September, according to NPR.

Other legal issues

Prominent Trump allies also face a variety of lawsuits, many of which stem from their efforts to cast doubt on or overturn the 2020 election results:

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been ordered by a judge to pay certain legal fees that Smartmatic, a maker of voting machines, incurred while defending a lawsuit brought by Lindell. The judge said Lindell’s claims about the Smartmatics machines were baseless and fell on the frivolous side of the line. Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox Corp. for baseless allegations, promulgated by Fox News hosts such as Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro, that Dominions technology is intentionally inaccurate. If successful, Dominions’ prosecution could have far-reaching consequences for the future of Fox News, as well as other media companies that routinely promote lies and conspiracy theories. Dominion also filed libel suits against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, members of Trump’s legal team for claims they made about voter fraud and the Dominions’ systems.

