Chinese and Russian Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin to attend November G20 summit in Bali

Chinese and Russian Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend November’s G20 summit on the resort island of Bali alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders, it has been claimed .

Xi and Putin’s visit would mark the first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden and other democracy pioneers since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February.

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me he would come,” Mr. Widodo, otherwise known as Jokowi, told Bloomberg in an interview on Thursday (local time).

Andi Widjajanto, a former cabinet secretary and longtime adviser to the Indonesian president, also claimed Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin’s involvement.

“Jokowi told me that both Xi and Putin were planning to attend Bali,” Mr Widjajanto said.

The trip would also mark the first time Mr Xi has set foot outside of China from the start of the pandemic in 2020 – as the country remains firm on its zero COVID policy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also been invited to attend the meeting and is expected to participate virtually.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claimed Australia would attend the G20 meeting in Bali, adding he would send Mr Putin a clear message should he attend.

Mr Albanese said that as he quizzes Mr Putin on the face of the event, he “certainly won’t be polite” to him.

“I think if he attends the G20 summit, which I doubt he will in my opinion, then the world needs to send a very clear message,” Mr Albanese told Sky News Australia’s political reporter , Andrea Crothers.

“About how we view him and his behavior to undermine the rules-based order, to undermine the UN charter, to be responsible for the war crimes that are being committed in Ukraine.”

Biden had called for Russia to be removed from the G20 following its invasion of Ukraine, and US officials had previously lobbied Indonesia to ban Putin from the Bali summit.

Tensions are also rising between the United States and China, even as Biden and Xi leave open the possibility of holding their first face-to-face on the sidelines of the Bali summit. China halted talks with the United States on defense and in various regions after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, while the White House criticized Beijing’s military exercises around the island.

The rivalry of big countries is indeed worrying, Widodo, 61, said in the interview. What we want is for this region to be stable and peaceful so that we can build economic growth. And I’m not just thinking of Indonesia. Asian countries also want the same.

“Wisdom” Required

As the current host of the G20, Indonesia has sought to balance ties between major powers while opposing pressure to ban Russia from meeting. Following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said the world “needs wisdom and responsibility to maintain peace and stability”, while stressing that it respects the policy of one China as expressed by different countries.

Widodo excused concerns that US-China pressure on Taiwan could spill over into the South China Sea, where Indonesia has territorial claims, saying the countries should instead focus on managing food crises, energy and the pandemic. Southeast Asian countries wanted more extravagant countries to help provide funds for the transition to renewable energy and investments to develop their economies, he added.

In the five years to 2022, US investment in Indonesia was less than a quarter of the US$40 billion ($58 billion) that China and Hong Kong invested. Chinese organizations were investing in the construction of highways and high-speed railways and pouring assets to develop more raw material processing factories.

While Russia represents only a small amount of investment, Indonesian state energy organization Pertamina has a joint project with Rosneft to build a $13.5 billion refinery.

Indonesia is seeking trade and investment that spur economic growth and improve the lives of the country’s 275 million people, Widodo said, adding that she was not trying to join any specific bloc.

Indonesia wants to be friends with everyone, he said. We have no problems with any country. Each country will have its own approach. Each leader has their own approach. But what Indonesia needs is investment, technology that will change our society.

Chinese officials are also reportedly planning a November meeting in Southeast Asia between Xi and Joe Biden. The US president is expected to attend the G20 summit in Bali.

Widodo has sought to position himself as a mediator and has traveled in recent months to meet with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents to demand an end to the war and seek ways to ease the global food crisis.

This week, Widodo said the two nations recognized Indonesia as a “bridge of peace”.