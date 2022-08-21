Returning to Gresik, here is the agenda for President Jokowi’s visit





JawaPos.com- Indonesian President Joko Widodo is due to return to Gresik Regency on Monday (22/8). The visit aimed to inaugurate the first mango food estate in Indonesia. Namely, in the Panceng district. The president also plans to provide agricultural equipment assistance to groups of farmers. In preparation for the President’s visit, Saturday (20/8) afternoon, the Commander of Korem (Danrem) 084/Bhaskara Jaya, Brigadier General Terry Tresna Purnama conducted a rehearsal for a series of activities. In addition, he also wants to directly ensure the availability of facilities and infrastructure at the mango plantation site. The arrival of 084/Bhasakara Jaya Danrem in the area of ​​Panseng district was immediately welcomed by Lt Col 0817/Gresik Dandim Ahmad Saleh Rahanar. Accompanied by PT Galasari Director Gunung Sejahtera (GGS) and PT CEO Polowijo Gosari Deddy Harnoko Sucahyo. “Mr. Danrem 084/Bhaskara Jaya wants to directly confirm the situation and condition of the area that will be crossed and the place that the President of the Republic of Indonesia will visit. With the hope that the implementation of activities can proceed safely, orderly and smoothly,” Dandim said. It should be noted that the development of the mango food crop in the Panceng sub-district was initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) through the General Directorate of Horticulture. This program also follows the leadership of Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo at the G20 meeting in Italy some time ago. Previously, in May 2022, the General Director of Horticulture of the Ministry of Agriculture, Prihasto Setyanto, also visited Gresik. At that time, he said that the mango food field in Gresik started to develop this year. The objective is to cover an area of ​​1,000 hectares of mango. Both in the form of intensification and expansion of new areas. The model developed takes the form of a partnership between groups of farmers and commercial actors (buyers). The substance of the mango food crop domain comes in the form of a structuring of production and marketing areas through a close-loop partnership scheme. In addition to being a solution for farmers, the concept should also promote the competitiveness of national mangoes. During a visit to a site run by a group of farmers and PT GGS, a subsidiary of PT Polowijo Gosari, Prihasto also encouraged the development of superior mango varieties for export at the time. The design of the plantation is carried out using a cluster model. It’s more organized that way. Also, it makes it easier for farmers to carry out harvesting and post-harvest processes. Meanwhile, the cropping pattern can be done by integrated farming among the main staples of mango, corn and livestock. The government is ready to provide support facilities. From infrastructure, agricultural tools and machinery, capital and other supporting infrastructure. The Ministry of Agriculture will also organize technical advice, periodic advice, comparative studies and training in agrotechnology. The objective is to stimulate an increase in the production and quality of mangoes in the food industry. Currently, PT GGS still owns 500 hectares of land, of which 200 hectares already exist. The plan, in the future will also be built agro-industry. Among them are mango and other processing factories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jawapos.com/surabaya/21/08/2022/datang-ke-gresik-lagi-ini-agenda-kunjungan-presiden-jokowi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos