Bill Maher is impressed with Donald Trump’s GOP primary streak





Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time,” praised former President Donald Trump for his political skills, showing his endorsement was key for some GOP primary candidates, noting that most of them had won.

“Eighty-five percent of people endorsed by Trump won: 151 out of 178,” Maher said Friday night when discussing the topic.

“Say what you want about Mr. Evil, but boy, what a politician. I mean, it’s impressive – in a diabolical way, but still impressive,” Maher dubbed.

Trump was after the 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach him

Bill Maher has acknowledged how former President Donald Trump vowed to help vote out the 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach him, and he compared it to a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Donald Trump has seen how 8 of 10 will no longer be members of the GOP, after four retired and four others lost their primaries, while the two Republicans who survived their primaries did so in open primaries .

Maher also pointed out that those who still believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen play a key role in electing candidates backed by Donald Trump.

“There’s so much of this madness… going on that they’re like, ‘Yeah, I know Donald Trump didn’t win, but you can’t take over the country. It’s what’s really going on in their head and ‘if I have to steal it’ – it’s a bit like ‘I have to burn the village to save it’, you know?… I have to destroy democracy to save it , to save America.”

Maher said Ron DeSantis could beat Trump in 2024 GOP primary

Bill Maher believed that until the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid on Donald Trump’s property, the former president was doomed, with the very possibility of losing the 2024 GOP primary to Governor Ron DeSantis. Florida Republican.

