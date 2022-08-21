Xi Jinping asked Joe Biden to prevent Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan: report





Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in early August. Washington: Chinese President Xi Jinping asked his US counterpart Joe Biden in a phone conversation last month to stop US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from traveling to Taiwan, the media reported on Saturday. Washington Post quoting White House officials. But Xi’s concern was pushed back and he was warned against Beijing’s “provocative” actions should the visit go ahead, the report added. The US president told his Chinese counterpart that he “couldn’t oblige” because the US Congress is an independent branch of government and that Pelosi would make his own decisions regarding foreign travel, the newspaper said. Biden also warned his Chinese counterpart against taking “provocative and coercive” action if the US House Speaker’s visit were to take place. “Members of Congress have visited Taiwan for decades and will continue to do so. Speaker Pelosi had every right to go and her visit is consistent with our long-standing one-China policy,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson. by the newspaper. Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in early August. It was the first visit by a US House speaker to the island since 1997. Pelosi became the most senior US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China has condemned Pelosi’s trip, which it sees as a gesture of support for separatism, and has launched large-scale military exercises around the island. Beijing considers Taiwan an inalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contact between the island and other countries. Beijing said the one-China principle is a political foundation of China-U.S. relations and violations of these obligations will undermine cooperation between the two countries. In his first television interview since taking office in Beijing six months ago, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said China needed to convince the rest of the world that it was not an “agent of ‘instability’ and that it would act peacefully in the Taiwan Strait. . He also spoke to CNN about Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan and China’s aggressive military exercises around Taiwan. “We don’t believe there should be a crisis in US-China relations because of the visit – the peaceful visit – of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan…it was a crisis fabricated by the government in Beijing .was an overreaction,” Burns told CNN Friday from the U.S. Embassy. It is now up to “the government here in Beijing to convince the rest of the world that it will act peacefully in the future,” the ambassador said. “I think the world is very worried that China has become an agent of instability in the Taiwan Strait and it’s not in anyone’s interest.” (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

