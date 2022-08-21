Pakistani media bans live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches





NNA | Updated: Aug 21, 2022 02:49 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan’s media regulatory authority has banned the live broadcast of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s live speech for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during a speech in Islamabad. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said Imran’s recorded speech would only be allowed to be broadcast after an effective delay mechanism to ensure effective oversight and editorial control. of the delegated powers of the Authority conferred by Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Mr Imran’s live speech Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect,” PEMRA said in its notification. PEMRA imposed the ban on all satellite channels hours after he pledged to file complaints against the inspector. General of Islamabad, Deputy Inspector General and Ma gistrate’s wife for ‘torturing’ Shahbaz Gill ‘We will not spare IG and DIG’, he said addressing the assembled audience at Islamabad’s F-9 Park.The former prime minister called on District and Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who last week approved Gill’s two-day physical pre-trial detention at the request of police in the city. capital, and declared that she too should prepare c ar case will also be filed against her, Geo News reported. Shahbaz Gill, who the party says was subjected to “horrible torture” while in police custody. legal procedures. “They [coalition government] trying to scare us by torturing Gill,” he said, adding that it was a “watershed moment” for the people of the country who had “said a lot more than that to really do damage to the military.” Imran alleged that Gill was “caught and tortured” to send a message and scare people that if he could be mentally broken, then anyone could, according to Geo News.Earlier Saturday, Khan linked the current situation in Pakistan to the appointment of the army chief of staff and called it “unfortunate” that everything is happening in the country in one appointment.During a conversation with social media influencers in the federal capital, the former Prime Minister said the army chief should be appointed on the basis of merit.”A drama begins when the army chief is appointed which does not occur in any part of the world,” PTI chief t 9 said after making controversial remarks against the paki army stanaise on television which have been deemed “highly hateful and seditious” by the country’s media authorities. Propaganda. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistans-regulatory-authority-bans-live-broadcast-of-imran-khans-speech20220821024944 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos