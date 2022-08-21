Gang rape of Bilkis Bano – Handing over of Bilkis Bano case goes against Modi’s discourse on Nari Shakti, says BJP Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani

It pains me to say that we have witnessed a perversion in our daily speech and behavior, tweeted BJP Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses the nation from Red Fort on the 75th anniversary of independence on Monday.

Jethmalani, a senior Supreme Court lawyer by profession, tweeted earlier in the week: “Although the handover is legal, one cannot but question the wisdom of the Gujarat government’s decision in #BilkisBano. It also undermined Prime Minister Nari Shakti’s powerful resolve in his I Day speech…. Nari Shakti involves a bill as soon as possible by UOI (Union of India) excluding gang rape from remission.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani says remission of sentences for Bilkis Bano convicts goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric for women’s empowerment in his Independence Day speech .

Although the surrender is legal, one cannot but question the wisdom of the Gujarat government’s decision in #BilkisBano Furthermore, it undermined Prime Minister Nari Shakti’s powerful resolve in his I Day speech only a day before. Nari Shakti implicates a bill as soon as possible by the UOI excluding gang rape from remission

Can we not commit to getting rid of everything in our behavior, our culture and our daily life that humiliates and belittles women? Women’s pride is going to be a huge asset in realizing the nation’s dreams. I see this power and so I insist on it.

It pains me to say that we have witnessed a perversion in the way we speak on a daily basis. We casually used language and words that were insulting to women, he said.

In his Red Fort address on Independence Day, the day 11 men convicted of murder and gang rape in the Bilkis Bano case in 2002 were released from prison in Gujarat, Modi slammed the culture that humiliates and belittle women.

Setalvad had helped several riot victims seek justice, including one who accused Modi and his officials of enabling the violence, while Sreekumar alleged state complicity in the riots. They have been in prison for almost two months, charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence (against the Modi government).

While Jethmalani pointed to the contradiction between the convicts’ release and Modis’ anthem to nari shakti, others pointed to the irony of the postponement as riot whistleblowers Teesta Setalvad and former warden Gujarat Police General RB Sreekumar are behind bars.

The congratulations the released convicts received from Sangh parivar affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised the question of whether silence in the halls of power is a sign of approval or embarrassment.

Modi was chief minister of Gujarat in 2002 when communal riots officially claimed 1,044 lives in the state. Neither he nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also from Gujarat, commented in public until Saturday evening on the remission of the sentences.

Modi highlighted the power of nari shakti in the courts, rural local governance, police forces, on the playing field or battlefield and the realm of science.

World-renowned scholars have urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the case against Setalvad and other whistleblowers, with the appeal due before his bail hearing on Monday.

Sociologist and public intellectual Shiv Visvanathan told the Telegraph on Saturday: The two stories, while contiguous, are different. The first is a rape case and reveals its lewdness by posing as an act of spring cleaning. The more culprits you free, the higher your productivity coefficient.

The second case was more sneaky. It sanitizes the aggressor and makes the human rights activist guilty. Human rights are a nuisance in an authoritarian society. It has nothing to do with women. It is a question of looking at humanity. Minorities are not humanity for this regime.

Setalvad, who won the 2003 Nuremberg International Human Rights Prize in recognition of his fight for justice on behalf of the victims of Gujarat, had in his acceptance speech described how the language of fascism had deeply disfigured the Indian public life.

Today, more blatant use of hate speech and writing against sections of Indians, on grounds of religious affiliation, has become the norm that precedes and creates the climate of mass pogroms. Such speech is not challenged by the authorities although we remain a political democracy attached to the rule of law, she said.

The infamous Nuremberg Laws that banned marriage between sections of the same people have yet to be forced into law, but Geetabehn, a Hindu, married to Salim, a Muslim, in Gujarat until April 4 of last year (2002) was stripped and mutilated in public before being slaughtered alive in the streets of Ahmedabad, the main commercial center of Gujarat.

Victims of the Gujarat carnage, or genocide as we have called it, face exclusion from employment and have been denied a dignified return to their farmlands. Even less have they obtained justice.

The language of fascism and its glorification of violence and extermination has deeply disfigured Indian public life. Today we are fighting against it to reach a crescendo. In this struggle we are trying among other things, in the words of Martin Luther King Juniors, to break the silence of good people who we believe are still numerically stronger than bad people who perform bad deeds.

Modi said in his Independence Day speech: You must have seen the power of nari shakti in the courts (among women) who work in the field of law. Look at public officials in rural areas. Our nari shakti is devoted to solving the problems of our villages. Look at the realm of knowledge or science, the nari shakti of our country is visible at the very top.

Even in the police, our nari shakti takes responsibility for protecting the people. In all walks of life, whether on the playing field or on the battlefield, India’s nari shakti comes forth with new strength and belief.

I can see the multiple contribution of nari shakti my mothers, sisters and daughters in the next 25 years compared to the contribution in the past 75 years of India’s journey. The more we pay attention to this aspect, the more opportunities and facilities we provide to our daughters, they will give us back much more than that.

Plea to the President

Three Gujarat Congress MPs have written to President Draupadi Murmu asking the Union Home Ministry and Gujarat Government to reverse the shameful decision to release Bilkis Bano convicts, PTI reported.

In their joint letter, MPs Gyasuddin Shaikh, Imran Khedawala and Javed Pirzada pointed out that the convicts were released even though the central government has a clear directive that rape convicts serving life sentences should not be released. released under the pardon policy.

It is a disappointing decision for those struggling to obtain justice, the letter states. It is necessary to stop this decision of Gujarat government before it becomes a dangerous tradition.

The letter also refers to Modis’ speech, saying that the decision of the Gujarat government is more shocking, given that prime ministers talk about women’s honour.