A Donald Trump pardon would not heal the nation

Healing our civic wounds may require deepening them. Michelle Goldberg (The Absurd Argument Against Forcing Donald Trump to Follow the Law, August 16) quoted Damon Linkers’ comment: Rather than healing the country’s civic wounds, the effort to punish [Donald] Trump will only deepen them. This, although Ms. Goldberg disparages the quote, is technically almost correct. According to this metaphor, a doctor often heals a wound by going deeper into the cut to remove any dirt or other foreign matter before dressing the wound. If this step is skipped, the wound might not heal but rather fester, fester and cause a world of problems and pain down the road.

I think President Gerald Ford made the same mistake in forgiving Richard Nixon for his crimes. True, the Watergate scandal did indeed end at that point, but even then opinion writers suggested that the short-term peace produced by forgiveness would one day be disrupted by another criminal of the White House, perhaps more virulent. This prediction has arguably come true with a former president whose alleged crimes are exponentially more serious, more consequential to the Republic than Mr. Nixon ever imagined. I share the opinion of these 1970s writers that if Nixon had been duly tried, convicted and sentenced, the fantasy that Mr. Trump should be held above the law would never have set foot in our door.

Now I have to agree with Ms. Goldberg that if Mr. Trump is not charged, tried and, if properly convicted, sentenced under the law, the fantasy of presidents’ impunity will receive a huge blow. inch and the door will be open to another president, perhaps even more anarchic. Yes, Mr. Trump’s fans will be furious if he is found guilty. Maybe some of them will resort to violence. But compared to the end of democracy, it’s the lesser of two evils. From afar.

Thaddeus Paulhamus, Parkville

