Imran Khan sows fear to reap destruction





Imran Khan’s public speaking is a perfect example of theatricality. The scenario followed by Imran Khan is always based on a counter-attack strategy. Imran Khan’s narrative is built on its own most visible flaws, it reverses its flaws and characterizes its opponents based on its own shortcoming, which serves the purpose of eliminating deviations. Let me explain how; his most justified flaws as an alleged leader are; 1-that he has no interest in Pakistan, 2-his next generation is not Pakistani and has no interest in Pakistan, 3-his means of spending and his source of income have no correlation. He shaped his theatricality on these three points, which is why his speeches sound odd to all sane minds. He blames his opponents for the shortcomings he possesses, he madly reinforces that the PML(N) and PPP have no personal interest in Pakistan, and he euphorically repeats that they live the lives of monarchs and asks for their source of income. He accuses other politicians of having their families abroad, of being Westernized, of speaking English and badly speaking Urdu, and links it all to psychological slavery.

This technique of theatrics deflects the audience away from their own incoherent personality, the second stage of elimination occurs when opponents do not respond quickly and correctly. Khan’s success actually lies in the PML(N)’s noticeable defeat in targeting the negative aspects and flaws of Khan’s personality. No one is perfect and every person lives with their weak points and with a few exploitable personality flaws, and Imran Khan who lives in a mansion spanning hundreds of acres is no exception. The weak counter-strategy, especially of the PML(N), offers common ground for the reassociations engineered by Imran Khan. Put simply, Imran Khan is diverting public attention from his fault lines and associating them with someone else; this eliminates him and implicates his opponents.

Its callous mockery of our society and our institutions is presented as a salable commodity for buyers who have no knowledge of history and no vision of the future. Imran Khan deliberately mocks Pakistani politicians, parliament, constitution, judiciary, bureaucracy and military by saying that he is the one who has no mistakes and the rest is full of defects and must be destroyed to be rebuilt.

The oldest form of stage entertainment is theater based on the phenomenon of theatricality. The theatricality mainly focuses on the principle of then and there, engaging the audience and getting applause; concrete facts, concrete ideas; and empirical data is not necessary, just create a scenario and give it your best shot.

His doctrine of destruction, which he sells to our youth, could long be banned in any first world country. Imran Khan’s mantra of destruction and reconstruction is a fundamental tenet of a fascist philosophy. Imran Khan has succeeded in convincing Pakistani youth that to build a prosperous new Pakistan, the old Pakistan must be destroyed, and he strongly believes in this. If we analyze him and his words from the angle of destruction and construction, we clearly understand why his words are so destructive, how come he is so socially awkward and politically insensitive that he makes statements destructive on Pakistani foreign policy and institutions. Imran Khan wants and has convinced our youth that destruction is inevitable if we want to build a utopia.

On August 18, Imran Khan, speaking at a forum, compared media freedom in Pakistan with other countries and claimed that there is (was) no free media in the Middle East. East. I strongly object to his remarks because they are charged and may upset the countries of the Middle East, the majority of which have very cordial relations with Pakistan. Why should he taunt countries with Pakistan that have good relations? During his speech, he claimed to have granted complete independence to the media during his government. His statement is contrary to the facts and everyone connected with the media industry remembers how many journalists were abducted, harassed, subjugated and economically strangled and the constant twisting of the arms of the media centers is still fresh in everyone’s mind of us.

I believe that it is not necessary to explain this point in detail. But the point remains: how does he manage to sell his narcissistic destruction-reconstruction formula? I understood an answer from history, in the Middle Ages there were philosophers of fear, they were usually state-funded philosophers who invented theories based on the fear of chaos.

During my studies in cognitive sciences, I came across research explaining that the human cognitive system is an ordered system, based on thought patterns and processes by assimilation. The greatest fear of the human brain could be chaos, and we know that an extremely chaotic situation creates a nervous breakdown, which means that the human nervous system automatically shuts down to avoid a collapse. The fear of chaos is the most dangerous weapon of psychological warfare. Imran Khan follows in the footsteps of the philosophers of fear, he infuses the fear of chaos and collapse and reshapes it with his destructive-reconstructive ideology.

Former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in one of his speeches, said that nations were threatened with destruction if they fell victim to fear. He was of the opinion that there should be nothing to fear but fear itself.

Allow me to affirm my firm conviction that the only thing we have to fear is the fear itself of a nameless, unreasonable and unjustified terror which paralyzes the efforts necessary to convert retreat into advance. Long before Roosevelt, the Stoic philosophers said that fear was to be feared because of the miseries it created. Imran Khan has instilled fear among the masses that Pakistan (God forbid) will collapse if he is not re-elected and his fear game is playing a dangerous game with our minds.

I believe that Imran Khan succeeds in altering the young minds with the fear of absolute chaos, and prepares them for the ultimate destruction of every square inch of Pakistan, he convinces the young people that he is the only savior by the technique of elimination deviations, he managed to convince the youths that his major flaws are in fact non-existent and that he has ruthlessly with extensive articulation convinced the youths that Pakistani politicians are corrupt, have no stake and interest in Pakistan, and do not are not Pakistani and spend beyond their means or do not have a legal source of income. On the contrary, these are the personal flaws on which Imran Khan stands.

He systematically convinces our youth that he is a messiah, and indispensable, with this trajectory he emphasizes that if we want to be saved, we must destroy everything and we will be resurrected in Naya Pakistan. Moreover, if we choose to disagree with his destruction-resurrection-reconstruction proposal, then it will be chaos with no escape.

We are more often frightened than hurt, and we suffer more from imagination than from reality. Seneca

