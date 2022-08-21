Politics
Day after CBI raid, Sisodia says 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be Modi vs. Kejriwal fight – Reuters
NEW DELHI: A day after the CBI raided his residence, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed on Saturday that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be a battle between Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who , according to him, used all means to scare the AAP master.
Noting that Delhi’s excise policy has been implemented transparently and there has been no scamming, Sisodia said he wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal whose work on education and health is making the mark. object of discussion in the world.
On Friday morning, the CBI raided the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with alleged corruption in the setting up. implementation of Delhi’s excise policy, officials said.
“I want to thank the CBI for not causing any inconvenience to my family. They are good officers but they were ordered from above to carry out raids,” he said during a briefing.
Sisodia claimed they were targeted because their concern is Arvind Kejriwal who has won the love of the people of this country and has become a “national option”.
“They are not worried about any scam in excise policy. They are afraid of Kejriwal who has won the love of the people, especially after the party’s victory in the Punjab assembly elections.”
“They want to stop the good work that is being done in the education and health sectors. They first arrested Satyendar Jain who was in charge of the health portfolio and I will also be arrested in the coming days,” he asserted.
Sisodia called the 2021-22 excise policy “the best policy” and said there was “no wrongdoing” in its implementation, but a conspiracy to scare Kejriwal.
“It does not suit a Prime Minister who has been given the mandate of the people. The difference between Kejriwal and Modi is that the former thinks of the poor and the latter of his chosen friends.”
“Kejriwal appreciates those who do good work, but Modi only dreams of bringing down state governments and using central agencies like CBI and ED to target those who do good,” he said.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena last month recommended a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officers in this case. Sisodia had also demanded a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the policy.
Speaking about the New York Times front page article on Delhi’s model of education, he said it was due to the hard work of teachers here.
