Rishi has what the job demands: Ex-UK minister backs Sunak in PM race

A senior Conservative Party MP and former minister released a resounding endorsement of Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and British Prime Minister on Saturday, saying the former chancellor had what the top job demands.

Michael Gove, who was dramatically sacked as upgrade secretary by Johnson after calling on him to step down amid a growing Cabinet rebellion against the outgoing prime minister last month, has called the current secretary for Foreign Affairs Liz Truss of tax cut plans to meet the cost of “experiencing the crisis facing the country as a vacation from reality.”

He said Sunak was the one in the leadership race who made the right case and told voters the truth.

I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it,” Gove wrote in The Times newspaper.

What is even more important is what a future government will adopt as a central economic plan. And here, I am deeply concerned that the framing of the leadership debate by many has been a leave of absence from reality. The answer to the cost of living cannot simply be to reject new aid and cut taxes,” the veteran Conservative politician said.

On the other hand, I believe that Rishi makes the right arguments And, more importantly, on central economic issues, he spoke the truth. We cannot reduce general taxation further until we have brought inflation under control, spending under control and borrowing reduced. We cannot rapidly cut spending on the scale needed to make the tax cuts we want when support for the poorest is so badly needed,” he said.

Gove first bungled his own leadership bids in 2016, when he surprised many by announcing his own candidacy instead of backing Johnson at the time as expected, and then again in 2019 when Johnson became the pick. unanimous to succeed Theresa May.

He has since held senior Cabinet posts under Prime Ministers David Cameron, May and then Johnson. This week, Gove hinted at stepping back from frontline politics as he said his support for Sunak came from the heart.

I care about my heart too. I don’t expect to be in government again. But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in Cabinet under three prime ministers,” he said.

Sunak welcomed Gove’s endorsement, tweeting: Great news to have Michael Gove on the #Ready4Rishi team.”

“Glad to have the backing of a veteran Party and Cabinet veteran who has intellectual clout and has shown the radical reforming zeal in every job he has held, which we now desperately need,” a doorman added. campaign word.

Meanwhile, the two candidates continue a busy election campaign as they try to win the votes of Conservative members who are voting by mail and online in the leadership election which ends on September 2.

The new Conservative leader and Prime Minister will be declared on September 5, with the winner taking office immediately at 10 Downing Street.

This story was published from a news feed with no text edits.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less