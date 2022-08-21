Unease over Xi bolsters Indo-Pacific security ties

Xi has built around him a network of advisers who are almost entirely different from the individuals who were influential during the decade in power of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, and even among these people the turnover is very high.

Singapore: Within ASEAN, a club that India refused to join in the 1960s in a demonstration of another of the many self-serving foreign policy goals of the past, there is considerable interest in developing strong ties to the most populous democracy in the world. For the first time ever, Vietnam is conducting joint military exercises with India, a country that supported its fight against France, then the United States and now the coercive means used by China to deny Vietnam access to its own waters in the South China Sea. . Unease has developed in political circles in countries neighboring the People’s Republic of China following certain national and international actions ordered by the current all-powerful General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping. Politicians from all these countries have over the years built up vast networks of friends and contacts within the CCP, the only institution with real authority in the PRC, but they shrug their shoulders in powerlessness and say they are unable to predict what the CCP General Secretary will do next. They say he has built around him a network of advisers who are almost entirely different from the individuals who were influential during the decade in power of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, and that even among these people the turnover is very high. . The closer a person is to Xi and the higher his contact with the General Secretary, the greater the risk that the most powerful emperor after Mao of the ruling Red Dynasty will suddenly change his opinion about the adviser, and be the refers to an inconsequential charge, or worse, punishing him for misdeeds that exist only in Xi’s mind. They add that there doesn’t seem to be a trend in these modified ratings, and no predictable list of reasons why an individual should fall out of favor not in days but in hours. Being close to Xi can bring short-term advantages in terms of position, but it also carries the risk of suddenly losing confidence and suffering the consequences, which are often harsh. The vindictive nature of general secretaries has become a byword in the upper ranks of the CCP. A frequently cited example is the 2018 pretrial detention and dearth of Fan Bingbing, the country’s most popular movie star at the time. Insiders say she was close to a former senior state official who in the past treated Xi Jinping with a lack of deference, even very rudely. The treatment meted out to the glamorous Bingbing was intended to humiliate the former official as a reward for his past rudeness towards Xi. That Fan Bingbing, who was still close to the former official, could be treated in this way showed the former official’s lack of authority in the eyes of the entire CCP hierarchy. It was also a warning to those who had shown a similar discourtesy to Xi in the past, when he was only a mid-level official. According to CCP sources, it is better to remain personally unknown to the General Secretary than to be known to him and placed in one of the concentric circles of his inner circle of advisers, or risk falling suddenly out of favor.

Even when Xi makes a different decision than one suggested by an adviser, and that decision goes wrong, he blames the adviser for not making sure to follow his advice rather than following a course of action that turns out to be a disaster. In other words, even if only Xi makes the decisions, any good result is due to him, while any bad result is someone else’s fault. They say the rapidly changing circle of advisers around Xi are so intimidated by the awesome power he has amassed for himself that they usually offer him not a specific course of action to follow, but a menu of options, including those considered (by relevant advisers) as unsuitable, but which play on the perception of the CCP General Secretary on a given topic. When it comes to terror among his subordinates, Xi is clearly in the same mold as Chairman Mao, the example he adopted from the start as his role model.

MOST COMFORTABLE XI WITH MILITARY

The military mind is geared towards clear results, which is why the CCP general secretary seems to be more comfortable talking to PLA commanders in the Central Military Commission (CMC), according to those who know his style of operation. Embracing a Can Do military-like mindset seems to be the dominant trend in the Secretary General’s policies. Among the most troubling to those around him are Xi’s efforts to ensure that China is free of Covid-19 by the anniversary of the PRC’s founding on October 1. Measures such as mass testing in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities, not to mention complete lockdowns even in Shanghai for indefinite periods, have proven unsuccessful in eliminating Covid-19, although they eliminated much of the outside interest in investing in China. In addition, there have been the human and economic costs of measures as unprecedented and destructive of normal life and work as the lockdown of Wuhan imposed on January 23, 2020. Another troubling decision adopted by Xi, this time not to CCP cadres but to foreign countries, was how President Nancy Pelosi’s visit was used to launch what was clearly a pre-planned series of daunting military moves by land, sea and air. A second round was undertaken after another group of US lawmakers traveled to Taipei, and the effect of both was to cause considerable concern over such an easily triggered response to what was essentially a theater policy designed to impress voters at home, despite President Bidens’ hesitation, the Democratic Party was firm in its determination to face the PRC’s bluster. The worry both inside and outside China is that the bullying and bluster that has become a trademark of Xi Jinping’s diplomacy may one day accidentally stray into the realm of kinetic conflict. real, most likely in the narrow waters of the Taiwan Strait, where the PLA Navy and Air Force have been ordered by General Secretary Xi to become increasingly reckless in their challenge to human rights. Long-established Taiwan (and respected by PRC rulers until the Xi era).

BIDENS RETAINER

Xi was helped by the cautious approach taken by President Biden, an example being when the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a formidable aircraft carrier, idled in the seas off their ports of call in the Philippines when PLAN warships and PLAAF aircraft were harassing and seeking to intimidate their Taiwanese counterparts. The reluctance displayed by the White House during the acts of intimidation which have just ended by the PLA contrasts with the outspoken position taken by the legislative wing of the Democratic Party. It is likely that his level of determination to resist PRC aggression was misinterpreted. After all, President Biden has repeatedly stated publicly that the United States will intervene militarily in the event that China invades Taiwan. At the same time, while President Biden is dumping military hardware on Ukraine, the amounts made available to Taiwan are only a small fraction of that, despite China being by far a more potent threat than China. Russia. At the same time, while Ukraine receives weapons for free, Taiwan is charged top dollar for every purchase, just as India is charged top dollar for every defense acquisition from the United States. The difference between Bidens’ approach to Ukraine and that to Taiwan is obvious. The American double standard regarding Taiwan and Ukraine is used by the CCP’s United Front affiliates to spread the perception among Taiwanese that they should defend themselves against the dragon. What has not escaped the notice of CCP planners is that for the first time a rise (and a very sharp rise) in tensions across the strait has not led to a surge in popularity for the country’s leaders. , and they read it as an omen that November’s municipal elections in Taiwan could see setbacks from the ruling DPP. Although there is a growing sentiment within the KMT that opposes the coercive actions carried out by Xi, it must be remembered that during much of the active phase of these actions, a KMT delegation led by Vice- chairman of the party was sent to the PRC by KMT chairman Eric Chu on a mission to dispel doubts in Beijing about the reliability of the KMT as an ally of the CCP. Such an accommodating attitude on the part of the party leadership to Xi’s theatrics is gaining unpopularity, especially among younger KMT members, who better reflect popular sentiment than the older leadership.

THE GROWING INFLUENCE OF THE INDIES

While there are those in Taiwan who fault India for not making a kinetic appearance in the East China Sea like the United States and Japan have, others acknowledge that the mission of the Indian Navy in particular is to stifle the PRC’s access to the sea between the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Malacca, should it be necessitated by the aggressive actions of CCP General Secretary Xi. Such a blockade would be deadly for China, and India, together with the United States, has the capacity to implement it. A blockade by Taiwan’s PLAN and PLAAF, sometimes threatened by some retired PLA colonels, would trigger an immediate volley of sanctions against the PRC, severely affecting an already struggling economy. The question looming across the region is whether Xi Jinping securing his lifelong claim to China’s leadership would calm him down or lead to a further manifestation of his aggressive instincts. In the meantime, countries around China that are threatened by Xi are not sitting idle, but building and deepening security ties, including with India. It is no coincidence that the first country with which Vietnam conducted joint military exercises was India. Nor that the fear in the Lutyens area of ​​an unfavorable Chinese reaction which had so paralyzed relations with Taiwan has disappeared, as evidenced by the wanderings of the Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is showing its readiness to participate actively in defending the freedom of all countries to use the waters of the Indo-Pacific for their own benefit and that of others. Now that Xi has been a game-changer in the region, Modi has been an antidote that more and more countries are turning to as a counterbalance to the often unpredictable and distant reactions from the PRC under the current CCP General Secretary.