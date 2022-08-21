Trump organization could go bankrupt after trial: biographer





The Trump Organization could be in dire financial straits ahead of a trial in New York this fall, according to a biographer of former President Donald Trump.

Tim O’Brien, who wrote the TrumpNation biography in 2005, made an appearance Saturday on MSNBC, where he discussed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s ongoing tax evasion investigation against the Trump Organization. First, he noted how the case hinges on recent testimony from Allen Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer.

“Weisselberg, if found to have lied during this testimony, could face up to 15 years in prison instead of the five-month sentence he would otherwise face,” O’Brien explained to host Ali Velshi. “So he’s going to be strongly urged to answer any questions prosecutors put to him about a wide range of financial issues within the Trump organization.”

O’Brien continued, noting that little could have happened within the organization “unless Donald Trump signed it.” Further, he explained that while the investigation is a civil matter, not a criminal one, it could still “end in the Trump Organization being shut down.”

The upcoming civil tax evasion case against the Trump Organization could put it out of business, former Trump biographer Tim O’Brien said in an interview on Saturday. Above, Trump arrives at a press conference in 2016. Andrew Burton/Getty Images

The Trump Organization, O’Brien added, is already in a “vulnerable” financial position due to the effects of the pandemic.

“He’s already in a very vulnerable position,” he said. “Donald Trump is in the worst business you can imagine in the COVID era: urban real estate, and basically tourism and hospitality businesses, and he’s got a lot of debt to those businesses and he’s personally going to need an amount substantial. It’s also maybe financially. I think a lot of things are going to come to a head in the fall.

Claims similar to O’Brien’s were made earlier this week by former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissman, who claimed that “once Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty, it’s is over for the Trump organization.” He also noted, like O’Brien, that the former president would mostly see “huge” financial consequences as a result of the case.

The Trump Organization and Weisselberg were first indicted last year on charges related to the Manhattan prosecutor’s investigation. The company is accused of routing off-book payments to senior executives, including about $1.7 million to Weisselberg.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment.

