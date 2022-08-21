Jokowi volunteer Musra to short name presidential candidate in 2024





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A number of Joko Widodo volunteer groups (Jokowi) will narrow down a name that is suitable as a presidential candidate for 2024. Chairman of the Indonesian National Committee of Musra, Panel Barus, said that the name was the result of the selection of the implementation of the Indonesian People’s Deliberation (Musra ) in 34 provinces. . “One, don’t use a lot, we are supporting a presidential candidate,” he said during a gathering in the Pasar Minggu area, south Jakarta, on Saturday August 20, 2022. Implementation Indonesian Musra will begin on August 22, 2022 in the city of Bandung. After that, it was carried out in other places in the remaining 33 provinces. The panel explained that Musra was conducted openly to the public without bearing any attributes of political identity. Everyone present is welcome to talk and discuss, but there are not many occasions as thousands of people will come and time is limited. “We only give 40 minutes per speaking session. At least I give one person the floor for a minute and a half. Random speaks. After that it’s closed, then electronic voting,” he said. . The technique of electronic voting is done through a digital form provided via a barcode. Then, everyone who was present at the Indonesian Musra was asked to name any presidential candidate deemed worthy of running for office. presidential election 2024. Musra Indonesia’s results, the Panel said, will be discussed alongside it with Joko Widodo to choose a name. Since there will be the possibility of different names of the 34 provinces. However, the Group was hesitant to point out that the name would determine the direction of Jokowi’s support for the 2024 presidential election. It viewed Indonesia’s Musra implementation as a “recorder” of what was being voiced by the public. Names to be declared will be announced prior to the registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates. More or less the targeted time is May 2023 or after Eid al-Fitr. “We will discuss with him, ‘Sir, this is the result of the Musra we held.’ This is the discussion, after that we will declare it later in May (2023), after Eid,” the Panel said. Following are the implementing bodies of Musra Indonesia: 1. Projo (Pro Jokowi)

2. Jokowi National Secretariat

3. Only JP

4. Volunteer work Friends of Jokowi

5. GK Center

6. Almisbat

7. RPJB

8. Ambassador Jokowi

9. Kornas Jokowi

10. RKIH

11. AGE

12. GAPURA

13.Indexes

14.ETC

15. Secretary of the Jokowi Archipelago

16. KA-PT

17. Maluku One Heart

18. Elders of Trisakti

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1625002/musra-relawan-jokowi-akan-kerucutkan-satu-nama-capres-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos