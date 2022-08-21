Trump Threatens ‘Major Move’ Based on Fourth Amendment in FBI’s Mar-A-Lago Search





Former President Donald Trump on Friday threatened a major motion involving the Fourth Amendment regarding the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home.

He didn’t provide any details, although he appeared to refer to legal action. The Fourth Amendment provides protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

A federal judge has approved a warrant for the FBI to search Trumps Mar-a-Lago social club and residence based on information provided by the Justice Department.

FBI agents collected approximately 20 boxes of material from Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets of classified information, apparently containing top secret documents. All documents, whether classified or not, were supposed to have been turned over to the National Archives when Trump left office.

A major Fourth Amendment petition will soon be filed regarding the unlawful burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, just before the important midterm elections, Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

My rights, and the rights of all Americans, have been violated on a level rarely seen before in our county, he added.

The biggest witch hunt in US history has been going on for six years, with no consequences for the crooks.

Trump was apparently referring to investigations that implicated him or his campaigns, including two House impeachments and a prosecutor’s special investigation into reported Kremlin interference in the 2016 election.

Screenshot/Truth Social/Donald Trump

Several legal experts have scoffed at the possibility of a successful major Trump motion based on the Fourth Amendment.

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman speculated in a Twitter post that Trump was likely referring to a request to suppress evidence, which people do after steps before charges are filed. And hell will surely be lost, wrote Litman.

Trump promises a “major 4th Am motion” regarding MAL research. Looking forward to chatting on @SRuhle with @lukebroadwater & @IAmAmnaNawaz @ 11pm ET.

— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) August 20, 2022

University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck noted that it is currently virtually impossible to prosecute federal law enforcement agents for even gross violations of the Fourth Amendment, let alone in the case of Trump.

Wait till he finds out that #SCOTUS has made it virtually impossible to prosecute federal law enforcement agents for even gross Fourth Amendment violations pic.twitter.com/VyGiitUuc1

— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) August 19, 2022

University of California, Berkeley, law professor Orin Kerr joked that he hears if Trump files a major motion, the DOJ is anticipating a super mega opposition to the motion.

I hear that if Trump files a major motion, the DOJ is planning a super mega opposition to the motion.

— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) August 20, 2022

Lawyer George Conway suggested that Trump had better stick to the Fifth.

Listen, Donald, the Fourth Amendment says that the search “Warrants must be issued… on probable cause.”

He’s not your friend.

You better stick with the fifth. pic.twitter.com/4zw4L2t2sd

— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 20, 2022

Mar-a-Lago’s search warrant has already been made public and it revealed that Trump was being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction and destruction or removal of documents.

On Thursday, Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered the Justice Department to submit a redacted version of the affidavit that was used to substantiate the warrant by next week. Reinhart would then decide if he was happy with the redactions or if he would do his own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/major-motion-fourth-amendment-donald-trump-truth-social_n_6300579be4b0f72c09d7aa40 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos