Xi Jinping called Biden to ask him to find a way for Nancy Pelosi not to travel to Taiwan

Chinese leader, Xi Jinpingexpressly asked his American counterpart, Joe Bidenwhich would prevent the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosivisited Taiwan. The call was made last July 28 alert to the risk of possible reprisals from Beijing in this territory. The conversation was described by a senior White House official on condition of anonymity.

Biden’s response was clear, explaining to China’s top leader that Congress is a independent branch of government and that Pelosi is within her rights to make her own decisions regarding foreign travel. In addition, according to the official, the US President also warned Xi Jinping that not to take provocative and coercive measures if he finally made the trip.

However, while Biden has defended Pelosi’s right to visit the island, senior US officials have expressed deep concerns about the trip, according to several White House officials. Months earlier, the United States had seen signs that China was planning ‘unprecedented’ military activity in the Taiwan Strait. For this reason, some government leaders felt that Beijing would use Pelosi’s visit as a pretext for action.

US officials were also concerned about the geopolitical relationship between the two countries and what Pelosi’s visit might cause, as shortly before, Xi Jinping was trying to win his third term “without major clashes”.

But despite all these warnings from the Department of Defense, the US Indo-Pacific Command and White House national security officials, Pelosi continued on his journey. This prompted an unprecedented military response from China to Taiwan. These maneuvers included missile launches on the island and the waters around it, where some projectiles hit Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

internal differences

Pelosi’s visit, which some analysts have criticized as an attempt to amplify his legacy, has frustrated administration officials and caused tensions between him and the Speaker of the House of Representativestasked with securing the President’s legislative agenda.

However, arguments from White House officials did not affect Pelosi. The administration informed him that China would likely step up its actions in the region after his visit. But Pelosi defended the trip as necessary to show your support for taiwan, as well as democracy versus autocracy, and sent a message to critics who said it was focused on its legacy. In addition, Taiwanese officials had also made it known that they were waiting for Pelosi’s visit and greeted his arrival with fanfare.

“Support to prevent Taiwan’s isolation and preserve the status quo is bipartisan and bicameral,” Pelosi said in a statement to The Washington Post. “This respect for Taiwan and the rejection of violence is shared by the presidentas evidenced by your recent statements,” he added.

“Any attack on me is not associated with the president, but with a few anonymous little voices within the administration who they jeopardized the safety of our visit filter the trip,” Pelosi said.

More tension between the two

China’s anticipated reaction to Pelosi’s trip sparked intense diplomatic activity by the White House and State Department to reassure allies that The United States did not seek to enter into conflict with China. Administration officials assured allies in the region that they would not respond in the same way to Beijing’s military drills.

But the trip created further challenges in the US-China relationship, which was already at one of its lowest points. China claimed that cancel or suspend dialogue with the United States on topics such as climate change, military relations, and drug enforcement efforts. The White House has claimed China is punishing the world by shutting down climate talks, including the most vulnerable nations in the Indo-Pacific.

