Tories slam Liz Truss, favorite to succeed Boris Johnson





London. Michael Gove, a prominent figure in the British Conservatives, accused Liz Truss, Foreign Minister and favorite to succeed Boris Johnson as head of government, of living out of step with reality with his proposals to combat the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Saturday. ‘inflation. Gove, who has held several ministerial portfolios, has voiced his support for former finance minister Rishi Sunak as the fight to become the UK’s Conservative leader and prime minister enters its final stretch. Strikes multiply in the United Kingdom against inflation which is eating away at wages According to the polls, Liz Truss is well placed to win her duel with Sunak, and replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when the results of the internal vote are announced on September 5. The two contenders, Truss and Sunak, disagree on how to deal with the economic and social effects of double-digit inflation, as well as the numerous strikes in various sectors due to the loss of purchasing power. Liz Truss is out of touch with her proposals to combat the effects of inflation, says Michael Gove, leading figure of the British Conservatives. PHOTO: (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP) Truss promises to cut taxes immediately, instead of giving direct financial aid to the sections of the population most affected by inflation, which has drawn criticism from Sunak and his allies. I am deeply concerned that the tone of the leadership debate has been largely out of touch with reality, Gove wrote in an article published this Saturday in The Times. The response to the crisis resulting from the cost of living cannot be limited to rejecting more financial aid and cutting taxes, added Gove, who served eleven years in government under three prime ministers. Liz Truss is seeking to become the third woman to lead the UK government According to him, the tax cuts proposed by Truss would favor the rich and big business, to the detriment of small entrepreneurs and the most precarious. In this campaign, Michael Gove previously defended candidate Kemi Badenoch, who was later eliminated. The 54-year-old politician says he does not expect to be appointed in the next government. British Conservative activists, some 200,000, have until September 2 to elect their new leader by post. With the party having a parliamentary majority, the winner will assume the leadership of the executive, and will succeed Johnson, who resigned in early July cornered by several scandals and an internal rebellion. The announcement of the result of the vote will be known on September 5th.

