Trump left the White House with ‘about two dozen’ boxes of documents destined for the National Archives – Rolling Stone





A new report from The New York Times confirms that former President Donald Trump hoarded about two dozen boxes of documents in his White House residence before he left office and did not return them to the National Archives. These included letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

According to the report, “where the articles ended up is unclear.” Although the White House attorney’s office told Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s last chief of staff, that the “about two dozen boxes” of material in the residence should be returned to the Archives, some of the boxes were shipped to Florida instead. Inside these boxes were Kim Jong-un’s letters and documents marked “highly classified”.

The Times spoke to several people who confirmed the boxes were stored in various locations at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago over the past 19 months before the recent FBI raid on the estate.

The feature film chronicles Trump’s last days in power as he refused to let go of power. He suggests that it was Meadows’ responsibility to return the documents and the contents of the boxes to the National Archives. According to those interviewed, Meadows said he would ensure the administration complied with the Presidential Records Act, which states that records generated in the Oval Office belong to the taxpayers, but his focus lay elsewhere.

As Trump’s term as president drew to a close, the White House emailed all of its offices detailed instructions on returning the documents. According to a source, Meadows acted on those memos and encouraged offices to comply with the instructions. He also said he would speak with Trump about the records at his residence.

It became clear in early 2021 that documents were missing from the National Archives, prompting officials to contact members of Trump’s team. Their priorities were letters from Kim Jong-un and a letter left on the Resolute Desk by former President Barack Obama for Trump during the transition of power. However, many of the documents weren’t recovered until January 2022, when officials recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago and referred the matter to the Justice Department, which has since been investigating.

Elsewhere in the article, there is confirmation that former Vice President Mike Pence did not leave office with any documents. It ends with an anecdote about President Joe Biden’s arrival in the Oval Office, where he received a two-page handwritten letter from Trump. “The new president remarked that Mr. Trump had been kinder in the letter than he had expected,” notes the Times. This letter has since been given to the National Archives.

Since the raid on Mar-a-Lago, the FBI continues to investigate Trump. The former president and his team claimed that the documents had in fact been declassified by a mysterious “permanent” declassification rule. Now authorities are investigating Trump’s alibi to see if anyone other than Trump heard of it, as Rolling Stone recently reported.

This week, a federal judge in Florida ordered the redaction of the affidavit that led to the search of Mar-a-Lago’s estate, paving the way for his potential release. Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the search warrant the FBI executed last Monday, ruled Thursday that the Justice Department had until noon next Thursday to file a redacted version of the affidavit.

