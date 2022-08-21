Will Xi Jinping and Modi resolve the LAC dispute? The two will meet at the SCO summit next month

The eyes of the world are on the Shanghai Cooperation and Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Uzbekistan next month. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan next month, according to international media. In such a situation, talks may take place between the two countries on other bilateral matters, including the LAC dispute. At the same time, it was said in the report that Jinping may meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.However, India and China have yet to officially confirm their individual leaders’ participation in the event to be held in Samarkand from September 15-16. Unlike Modi who has traveled abroad for a number of multilateral and bilateral meetings this year, Xi has not been out of China since January 2020. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday, Xi Jinping could travel to Samarkand for the SEO Meeting. The regional security bloc and bilateral talks with Putin are expected amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan.

India China News: India and China Become Partners Instead of Rivals…Jinping Global Times’ Stoic Media Tone Changed

The Prime Minister of Pakistan can also join

The report also said Xi Jinping may have similar meetings with Indian and Pakistani leaders, citing people involved in organizing the summit. However, the report also indicates that Xi Jinping may also choose to attend the meeting virtually. According to diplomatic sources, Putin is keen on an in-person summit in Samarkand, which will focus, among other things, on security. Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is also expected to visit Uzbekistan for the Afghanistan Human Rights Summit.

China has finally understood, without India, Afghanistan will not work… Special envoy sent to Delhi

If all the leaders arrive, it is also possible to meet Putin.

According to the report, if all the leaders attend in person, Prime Minister Modi will definitely have a bilateral meeting with Putin and possibly with Xi Jinping as well. While the process of dissolving the border with China in eastern Ladakh is still not complete, both sides agree that the military stalemate that began in May 2020 has been resolved at several points of contention. Progress has been made in the military and diplomatic talks between the two countries. This is evident from India’s decision to host Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March this year and the recent Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan. Both meetings were proposed by the Chinese side.

Sri Lanka against India: China’s “greed”, poor Pakistan’s favor, not only Sri Lanka receives India’s hostility, understand

China has put obstacles on the issue of terrorism

China has obstructed India’s efforts at the United Nations on the issue of terrorism. He twice made a decision against banning Pakistani terrorists. This will also be on the minds of Indian officials as they prepare for a possible summit with Xi Jinping. Terrorism is going to be one of the main issues Modi can raise at the SCO summit. Earlier at the BRICS meeting, Modi also called for mutual support in efforts to designate terrorists.