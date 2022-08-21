The man who changed Indian politics





The book, [email protected], Dreams Meet Delivery, chronicles his journey from Chief Minister of Gujarat to Prime Minister of India.

The rise of Narendra Damodardas Modi is perhaps a historic moment in Indian politics. It’s safe to say that after Mr Modi took over as the nation’s leader in 2014, Indian politics will never be the same. He changed the culture of Indian politics. The book, [email protected], Dreams Meet Delivery, recounts his journey from Chief Minister of Gujarat to Prime Minister of India. Published by Rupa, the book is a compilation of chapters written by scholars and experts from various walks of life. The book delves into his journey that impacted people as he relentlessly strived to make India the greatest. Legendary playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar, who wrote the foreword to the book, said: As a proud Indian, I always wish to see my country remain an inspiring and evolving embodiment of our rich heritage and rise to the heights for which our freedom fighters fought. She said that over the past seven years, he (Modi) has launched several unique initiatives aimed at eliminating poverty and suffering. Apart from talking about his dreams and missions, the book also offers interesting nuggets showing how the Prime Minister has impacted people in various wakes of life. Sports icon PV Sindhu in his essay Why Modi is the Undisputed Icon of Youth explains how the Prime Minister influenced her. Talking about Modi’s speech on Independence Day in 2017, when he said we have to leave it chalta hai attitude. We have to think about badal sakta hai…Sandhu wrote that the audacity to change the situation rather than compromise with it…gave her the courage to push the limits and be among the best players in the world… hoga kaise nahin. The book is divided into five sections giving readers an understanding of Modi governance and his style of operation. Sections include People First, Politics of Unity and Development, Jan: An Economy for Everyone, A New Paradigm in Governance, and Vasudaiva Kutumbakam: India and the World. Chapters by leading scholars, professionals and experts offer insight into how good governance can bring about sweeping change. In the chapter, Tackling Adversaries Through Strong and Effective National Security Policies, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval wrote that the prime minister’s commitment to nation building, an unwavering belief in the inherent potential of the India and a unique leadership style played an important role in developing a strong and effective strategy. national security policies. The book took us through Modi’s journey when he left home at the age of 17. It was his mission to rediscover himself and to know the nation and its inhabitants. This trip ultimately defined his mission and vision to transform India. As stated by Doval, a political leader with a vision for the future and a down-to-earth experience of public service and governance. Not only about its governance, the book also talks about the phenomenal growth of BJP under the leadership of Modis. Home Secretary Amit Shah in his essay Democracy, Delivery and the Politics of Hope, while discussing the journey from struggling working class prime ministers to one of the world’s greatest statesmen, claimed that Modi established the BJP not only as the world’s first and largest political party. greater democracy, but as the pan-Indian embodiment of the national interest. The book, while detailing his 20-year stint in the executive office, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years and then as Prime Minister of India, shows how his influence is not just limited to the national territory, but also how it emerged. as one of the world’s most popular leaders. [email protected]: dreams meet delivery By BlueKraft Digital Foundation

Rupa. p. 100-1458, RS End of

