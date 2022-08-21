History Says Liz Cheney’s War Against Donald Trump Will Fail





American political expert W. Jim Antle explains why Liz Cheney is an obstacle to a post-Trump future: Representative Liz Cheney’s landslide defeat in a Wyoming primary is informative about the state of the Republican Party, but not everything quite as she would describe in her marathon concession speech or in a myriad of TV interviews.

Liz Cheney lost by over 37 points. It was the second-worst beating by a House incumbent in 60 years.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, only two will be on the ballot in November. Four retired. Four of the six candidates for re-election were defeated in their primaries. Neither won a majority of the vote, and the two who survived ran in multi-party jungle primaries that also included Democrats and where the top two voters qualified for the general election, whatever regardless of their party affiliation.

Chances are only one pro-impeachment Republican will still be in the House next year. Representative Dan Newhouse faced six other Republicans in addition to the second-place Democrat and finished just 4 points ahead of his main GOP rival, winning 25.5% of the vote. Liz Cheney won 28.9% of the vote against a major opponent.

The verdict of Republican voters is clear: they voted for Trump and do not want their representatives to try to impeach him. Not even after the Capitol riot on January 6.

Never do Trump Republicans simply want a different party leader. They want the party to bury Trump and rub his supporters’ noses in the mud.

It will not arrive. There are not enough Never Trump Republicans. And that’s not how political parties tend to operate.

The Republican Party has generally not elevated leaders who broke with Richard Nixon above Watergate. The party left Nixon, but mostly with leaders who had either defended Nixon through most of the scandal or only called on him to step down in the final hours of his presidency, as his impeachment and impeachment became inevitable.

In fact, the closest precedent to what Never Trump Republicans would like to see the GOP do to Trump is what Trump is doing to George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and their political heirs. And even Trump was only incidentally anti-Bush, attacking that dynasty from a position of strength as a Republican frontrunner rather than a gadfly and not placing it at the center of his political identity.

Liz Cheney, on the other hand, was running in Trump’s best state of 2020, where he won nearly 70% of the vote. She not only voted to impeach him, but leaned on that vote, joined an all-Democratic appointed committee to investigate and disqualify Trump, and stood against Trump, with repeated self-congratulations for courage. moral it implied, its defining characteristic.

Even when Liz Cheney had her father, the former vice president who held that House seat long before her and a state Republican institution, cut an ad in her name, there was nothing in it about their battles. for conservative principles or Wyoming in Washington. . It was all about Trump.

The Wyoming lawmaker had an update on Trump’s claims and conduct of the 2020 election on Jan. 6. But Cheney made no effort to understand what his constituents thought of Trump or that they viewed these issues in the context of his teammates’ four years. spent casting doubt on Trump’s election, which followed months in which Liz Cheneys, a few remaining GOP allies, conspired to deny him a nomination he had clearly won.

This, coupled with the injection of Democratic cash to support Republican primary candidates who, among other things, doubted the 2020 election results, which directly led to the narrow defeat of one of the Republican pro-impeachment colleagues of Liz Cheney thanks to her new friends, makes conservatives skeptical. it is about defending democracy.

None of this makes Trumps 2024 nomination inevitable or his grip on the GOP unbreakable. He has more and more legal problems. His focus on 2020 remains an obstacle to holding future elections over an unpopular incumbent president and the performance of ruling Democrats. His intervention in the Senate primaries and continued ubiquity in the media could spoil an otherwise promising midterm election. And he is now only eligible for a single four-year term, an instant lame duck.

But Trump will not be repudiated, he can only be replaced. The majority of Republicans who supported him cannot be scorned by the small minority who disagree with them.

That’s why the key to the GOP’s future after Trump is someone like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, not Liz Cheney.

Expert Biography: Editor of 19FortyFive, James Antle III is the political editor of the Washington Examiner. He was previously editor of the Daily Caller, associate editor of the American Spectator and editor of the American Conservative. He is the author of Devouring Freedom: Can Big Government Ever Stopped?

