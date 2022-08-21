Estate of Boris Johnson | Recession not inevitable, says favorite Liz Truss





(London) British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in an interview with the tablod on Sunday The sunthat the prospect of an economic recession was not inevitable and that it was possible to identify opportunities in the United Kingdom. We hear too often that there is going to be a recession, said Ms.meTabloid Truss The sun sunday. I don’t think it’s inevitable, she argued. We can free up opportunities here in the UK. Liz Truss, in a very good position to win according to the polls, opposes former finance minister Rishi Sunak on how to react to a particularly tense economic and social context, with inflation exceeding 10% and strikes in many sectors against erosion purchasing power. According to her, the United Kingdom must create the economic conditions to produce the next Google or the next Facebook. It’s about that level of ambition, she said, promising she would lead a small business and self-employed revolution if she came to power. Boris Johnson’s successor will be announced on September 5, and the match is likely to be between MmeTruss and Mr. Sunak, whose economic policies oppose each other.

PHOTO PAUL ELLIS, AGENCY FRANCE-PRESSE Rishi Sunak Whoever wins, who officially takes power the next day, faces a tough challenge, with the Bank of England predicting a recession later in the year and a continued rise in prices, fueling inflation. Liz Truss promises massive tax cuts while her rival first wants to reduce inflation which is causing a historic drop in the purchasing power of British households. Michael Gove, figure of the Conservative Party, announced on Saturday to support Rishi Sunak, saying he was deeply concerned that the turn of the debate was largely out of step with reality. The response to the cost-of-living crisis cannot simply be to reject new financial aid and cut taxes, wrote in the newspaper. The temperature Mr. Gove who served eleven years in government, under three prime ministers. He argues that the proposed cuts would favor the wealthy and big business, to the detriment of small entrepreneurs and the most precarious. I don’t see how saving the stock options of FTSE100 leaders should come before supporting the poorest in our society, [] it can’t be the right priority, Mr. Gove said. Around 200,000 Tory activists have until September 2 to choose their new leader in a postal vote. The party being the majority in Parliament, the winner will become Prime Minister, succeeding Boris Johnson who resigned in early July after multiple scandals.

