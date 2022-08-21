Connect with us

Politics

Opinion: Some Russian and Chinese citizens vote with their feet

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


The practice of “voting with your feet” or leaving the country tells the story of people who could go to jail for openly expressing their opinions.

For some, escaping autocracy becomes increasingly attractive.

In China, the term is “run xue“or” running philosophy. The phrase – so far unblocked by Chinese web censors – is attracting strong interest online. About Zhihua Chinese online question and answer forum, a “run xue” page received nearly 9.2 million views.

The most dramatic evidence of the pressure to escape is the number of asylum applications. Most people don’t go that route; most go through a normal process of emigration, perhaps looking for a job, applying to school or making an investment abroad to obtain a visa. But the last resort is the asylum procedure, which is complicated.

Since Xi took power in China in 2013, the number of asylum applications has increased nearly eightfold, reaching nearly 120,000 last year, according to the UN Refugee Agency, with around 75% of asylum seekers asking to live in the United States.
The overwhelming number of asylum seekers last year was just the tip of the iceberg. Those who leave formal streams generally belong to the middle and upper classes. Others, like Wang Qun, who allowed CNN to follow his odyssey from China to the United States, traveled the world to reach the US-Mexico border.
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, staging showdown with Biden

Wang was clear about the motivation behind his decision to leave China, telling CNN: “In the years since Xi Jinping came to power, China’s policies have become increasingly strict, the economy is not doing very well… and (his) dictatorship is only getting worse.”

Xi is not the first authoritarian leader in China, but his cruelty and ambition far exceeds most of its recent predecessors. He even paved the way to potentially rule for life, if he so chooses.
Under Xi’s leadership, the regime has implemented what they call “vocational training centers“, which China says fights religious terrorism and separatism, but critics from the international community have denounced as a “genocide.”
And in Hong Kong, the regime has severely suppressed free speech and basically reneged on the commitment signed by Beijing to allow Hong Kong to run its own affairs democratically until 2047. Beijing’s brutal crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedoms has sparked a huge wave of emigration, the largest since the government began tracking numbers in 1961 .
On the mainland, the last straw for many has been Xi’s nightmarish zero Covid policy, a draconian push to eradicate all traces of the coronavirus. China’s anti-Covid campaign has made just about every other country look unenthusiastic. Whole cities have been slammed, shut down completely on a handful of cases, leaving people confined to their homes for weeks, sometimes without enough food.

This would have been unthinkable in a democracy.

Then there is Russia, led by Putin, Xi’s partner in promoting authoritarianism.

China must show that it is not a
Just as the Chinese did, millions of Russians chose to ignore or at least tolerate Putin’s crackdown as long as the economy was doing well. Putin’s approval ratings, as far as one can believe, remain very high. He enjoyed strong – but not absolute – popular support largely because he controls the mediafeeding people a regular diet of Propaganda. Those who dared to criticize his regime – which, like Xi’s, could stay in power as long as he wants – have found themselves imprisoned, poisoned or both. Others have encountered unfortunate “accidents”, such as falling out of a window. That’s enough to make most choose not to get involved in politics.
But when Russia invaded Ukraine, the crackdown intensified, making it increasingly intolerable for many to live under Putin’s rules. Orwellian rules – such as the prohibition against using the word “war” to describe, well, the war – has made life in Russia and the preservation of its integrity almost impossible for those who know the truth and reject what their country is doing. A woman, for example, stood in a square of Moscow holding a piece of paper that read “Two words. The unspoken words, for which so many people had been arrested, were probably “Nyet voinye” or “no to war”. She was arrested within seconds.
After the arrival of Russian troops in Ukraine in February, over 15,000 arrests were account by The Economist and Russian human rights project OVD-Info.
There are no exact statistics, but Google searches for “How to leave Russia” have reached a 10-year high. In mid-March, a Russian economist calculated that 200,000 people had left. A migration expert estimated that another 100,000 people already abroad have decided not to return. Until two million have been gone since Putin took power. Spurred on by the troubling demographics, Putin has just relaunched a Stalin-era prize, the “Heroine Mother”, rewarding women who have 10 children with one million rubles, or about $16,500.
New groups of exiles arose in the Republic of Georgiain Armenia and Turkey, and tens of thousands of people have been broadcast in Australia, the United States, Israel (stimulated by an upsurge in anti-Semitism) and elsewhere.

It was five months ago. Now, as Putin’s war approaches its six-month milestone without a victory, the crackdown on dissent shows no signs of letting up.

The first stampede into the country included those who felt most directly threatened – political activists, writers, artists. Now a second wave has risen. It includes some who had sought to keep their heads down: business leaders, families, ordinary people who want out of a system that not only tries to win over its neighbor and crush critics at home, but also becomes an international pariah.

Putin and Xi will continue to pretend that their systems are superior to democracy. They will point out the flaws, the struggles of democratic systems, which certainly exist. But those who disagree with them at home, unable to speak out, will remain silent, limit their criticism to barely audible whispers, or vote with their feet, heading for freer lands.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/20/opinions/china-russia-autocracies-migration-ghitis/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: