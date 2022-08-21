Government likely to import wheat months after PM Modis’ vision on feeding the world

Less than four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi boldly declared India ready to “feed the world” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government must consider grain imports.

The effect of the record heat wave – which began in March this year – has threatened Indian wheat production, leading to lower production and higher local prices. This has made daily life more expensive for hundreds of millions of Indians, using wheat to make staple foods like naan and chapatis.

Citing that a bumper wheat harvest was not going to happen, the government restricted exports in mid-May.

According to Food Corporation of India, reserves fell in August to the lowest level for the month in 14 years, while wheat inflation is hovering near 12%.

READ ALSO : Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duties

With the current situation prevailing – impending shortage and rising prices, the authorities are considering buying wheat from abroad. In addition, officials are discussing whether to reduce or abolish a 40% import tax on wheat to help millers in some areas import grain, reported Bloomberg.

“Since a large part of the war risk premium comes from world wheat prices, India may consider increasing its domestic wheat supply through more imports. However, since wholesale prices domestic wheat prices are below world prices, a reduction in import duties would be essential to make this a viable option,” Bloomberg quoted Nomura Holdings Inc. economist Sonal Varma.

India has never been a big exporter, despite being the second largest wheat producer in the world. On the import side, its purchases abroad accounted for about 0.02% of annual production.

Authorities say the 2021-22 wheat crop is forecast at around 107 million tonnes, down from a February estimate of 111 million. However, traders and millers forecast 98 to 102 million tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Food, government wheat imports are expected to be less than half of 2021 levels.

Meanwhile, consumer wheat inflation hit 11.7% in July and wholesale prices rose even more, by 13.6% in July, according to official data.

Although wheat is India’s biggest winter crop, concerns over rice production could grow as it could be the next challenge to the world’s food supply.

With Bloomberg entries.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less