The Democrats’ war on ex-President Donald Trump is unprecedented





When you cross the Rubicon, there is no turning back. Democrats are closing in on that fateful moment.

Their dream of indicting Donald Trump turned into determination, putting them on a collision course with history. No president has ever been prosecuted after leaving office, even Richard Nixon escaped this infamy after Watergate because of how it would tear America apart.

Yet day after day, the evidence shows that Democrats have freed themselves from these concerns and are determined that this time will be different. The number and fervor of their army of prosecutors reveals a contagious fever, and it often seems that they are vying to be the first to file a complaint.

Will it be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who approved the raid on Mar-a-Lago and who also conducted a separate investigation into Trump regarding events before and after Jan. 6?

Or will the first shot come from Georgia, where the Fulton County prosecutor is using a special grand jury to investigate election interference in the state by Trump and his associates after the 2020 election?

Or perhaps the first charges will come from Manhattan district attorneys’ longstanding investigation into whether Trump violated tax laws by the way he assessed his properties. After securing a guilty plea from a senior company official over his personal tax scheme, investigators are desperate to convince him to turn against Trump.

Local law enforcement officers are seen outside former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach following a raid on August 9. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

These cases raise concerns about conflicts of interest and selective prosecution, but the parties’ peanut gallery is blind to all but the lens. Seeing the Bad Orange Man handcuffed is a pornographic fantasy for many on the left.

The fact that an indictment is a hit with many voters can be seen as a motivating factor for prosecutors. In the medium term, the enthusiasm could help the Dems avoid a red wave, and on a personal level, the charges could do wonders for prosecutors’ careers.

Take the case of Daniel Goldman, the lead advocate for Trump’s first impeachment from the House of Representatives, the farce spun out of Ukraine. Goldman, a Levi Strauss heir, is running for Congress from Manhattan and has spent $4 million of his own money, eclipsing the spending of his main rivals.

It’s normally the kind of thing the New York Times hates, but in its endorsement of Goldman, the paper cited his impeachment role and his stupid claim that he was dedicated to trying to protect and defend our democracy.

So while an impeachment of Trump would gladden the little hearts of the Democratic media maids, what would it do to the country as a whole? With violence and political unrest on the rise, charges may be like throwing gasoline on a fire.

Trump loyalists

Tens of millions of Trump supporters stick with him, warts and all, because they believe he is the only person in politics who speaks for them and understands their alienation from an elite establishment. Seeing him arrested, especially on borderline grounds, could make their estrangement permanent and create more dangerous fractures in our already fractured society. Some may become violent activists as hundreds did on January 6.

It is also to be feared that this unprecedented measure will inaugurate the habit in the Third World that each administration prosecutes its predecessor. President Biden let it be known months ago that he was frustrated that Garland didn’t sue Trump, so presto, it’s happening.

Why shouldn’t the next attorney general under a GOP president prosecute Biden?

In fact, there is already clearer evidence that Biden participated in and benefited from his son Hunters’ corrupt foreign affairs than there was against Trump when a special counsel was appointed to probe his ties to Russia.

Supporters walk out of the courthouse where a case is being presented to release the affidavit in support of the warrant regarding the Mar-a-Lago raid. Lynne Sladky/AP

And how is it kosher that Biden-appointed Garland is allowed to stalk his potential opponent in 2024?

The immediate reaction to the charges against Trump would depend on the facts and how they are obtained and presented. If they are clear and compelling and, most importantly, involve significant enough fault to warrant breaking with the story, they might command a consensus of support.

This is the test I applied to the Mar-a-Lago raid, which Garland failed. He said little and explained nothing, and is fighting to keep secret the crucial affidavit that led a magistrate to approve the search.

He also let anonymous officials spread big stories about confidential documents Trump allegedly had in his possession. The Washington Post claims that the articles involving nuclear weapons had all the hyperbole of the Russia, Russia, Russia scam.

The pattern suggests that Garland doesn’t understand or care that he’s playing with fire. His claim that he is playing by the book is nonsense because there is no book on indicting a former president.

It’s not an accident.

On the last day of his presidency, Bill Clinton avoided a criminal charge in a deal where he admitted to independent attorney Robert Ray that he had lied under oath about Monica Lewinsky.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under heavy pressure from Democrats and the media to act against Trump. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

I think it’s a side benefit to the country that the new president will be given a fresh start if that can be achieved, Ray told The Washington Post.

The best interests of the country would be achieved by letting the past be the past.

Ford the Peacekeeper

President Gerald Ford expressed a similar sentiment. In his 1974 inaugural speech after Nixon’s resignation, he declared that our long national nightmare was over.

Almost a month later, with Nixon’s legal fate unresolved, Ford granted a full, free, and absolute pardon.

In explaining why, Ford cited fears that ugly passions could once again be aroused. And our people would again be polarized in their opinions. And the credibility of our free government institutions would again be tested at home and abroad.

Then-President Ford holds a press conference at the White House Rose Garden on October 9, 1974.AP

He considered Nixon a friend, but it was not Nixon’s fate that concerned him.

My conscience tells me clearly and certainly that I cannot prolong the bad dreams which continue to reopen a chapter which has closed. My conscience tells me that I alone, as President, have the constitutional authority to close tightly and seal this book. My conscience tells me that it is my duty, not only to proclaim domestic tranquility, but to employ all the means at my disposal to ensure it.

Of course, Trump’s circumstances are different in many ways, especially since he could serve another term as president. Much of the passion for the prosecutions is driven by a desire to make him ineligible to run again because many Democrats fear he will win.

Finally, it is also possible that public opinion on decisions made today will change over time. Nixon’s pardon was instantly unpopular. Ford’s approval rating fell 21% overnight, with 53% opposed to a pardon, a factor in Ford’s defeat by Jimmy Carter two years later.

But in 1982, Gallup found the nation was evenly divided for and against the decision. In 1986, the last time the question was asked, a majority of Americans said they supported Ford’s decision, with 54% approving to 39% disapproving.

So whatever decision the Democrats make now, history will be their final judge.

