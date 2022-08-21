Xi and Putin confirm their participation in the G20 summit in Bali in November The Island





Chinese and Russian Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have confirmed they will attend the G20 summit in Bali in November, according to President Joko Widodo. “Xi Jinping is coming. He said Putin would come too,” Widodo said. bloomberg news The interview confirmed their presence for the first time. The November summit will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin, Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and imposed sanctions from Western powers and G20 members Japan and China. South Korea. It will be. China has avoided condemning the attacks or participating in the sanctions, which came days after Beijing and Moscow announced an “unrestricted” partnership. A longtime adviser to the Indonesian president has also confirmed that Putin and Xi Jinping will attend the summit. “Mr. Jokowi told me that Mr. Xi Jinping and Mr. Putin would be in Bali,” Andy Wijajant, director of the National Institute for Resilience, told Reuters. In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin and Widodo discussed preparations for the G20 summit in a phone call on Thursday, but did not confirm the Russian leader’s attendance. . fleurberg That Putin plans to attend the meeting in person. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. The visit to Bali is significant given that it will be the first time President Xi Jinping has left China since the pandemic began in early 2020. China has maintained a strict zero COVID policy and nearly closed its borders, and President Xi Jinping will begin an unprecedented third term as president at the ruling Communist Party Congress scheduled for late October or early November. We are preparing to secure. Chinese officials are also believed to be planning a meeting in Southeast Asia between Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden amid growing tensions between the two countries, according to the Wall Street Journal. Nancy Pelosi Massive military drills were held around self-governing Taiwan after Beijing claimed it was its own island following the House Speaker’s visit to the island, cutting off cooperation with the United States on issues issues such as the climate. paddy field. As G20 presidency this year, Indonesia is facing pressure from the West to withdraw an invitation from President Putin to invade Ukraine in what he called a “special military operation”. Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to the Bali summit. Widodo tried to position himself as an intermediary, traveling first to Moscow and then to Kyiv at the end of June to meet the two presidents. , called for an end to the war. This week he said the two countries had accepted Indonesia as a “bridge for peace”. Source: Al Jazeera

