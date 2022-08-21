CBI Raids Net Voucher of Modi Government, Says AAP





Party leaders say agency officials came back empty-handed even as BJP, Cong. request CM, Dy. Resignation from CMs



A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodias, AAP leaders said the agency’s detectives had returned empty-handed and called the exercise a total failure. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said the drill was a good word from the Narendra Modi government. We have no problem with CBI agents. They do their duty, it’s their job. They will have to do whatever the central government asks them to do. Previously it was the UPA [United Progressive Alliance] who abused their power is now the BJP. We all remember how Prime Minister Modi used to talk about the misuse of the CBI when he was on the other side, Mr Bharadwaj said. The CBI carried out raids in 31 locations, including the residences of Mr Sisodia and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, in six states and one union territory on Friday after registering an FIR in part of the governments AAP excise policy, which was rolled out in November last year. Assembly session request

Striking at the AAP, Delhi Assembly Opposition Leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the excise policy was completely illegal and demanded that the city government immediately convene a session of the Assembly to discuss the scam. Meanwhile, Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the AAP office on Saturday, demanding Mr Sisodia’s resignation over alleged irregularities in excise policy. The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards the AAP headquarters. Mr Bidhuri also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he was aware the policy was illegal and he was responsible for carrying it out. Permission was given to open liquor stores in non-compliant and residential areas. The Delhi cabinet had no right to provide such approvals as the 2021 master plan does not allow it. There is a process for changes to the master plan and they are only notified after approval by the DDA and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. But the Delhi cabinet deliberately violated the rules of the master plan, Mr Bidhuri said.

