Politics
Pertalite prices increase next week? The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources says this
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government is currently considering various options to maintain the subsidized fuel supply. Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister Arifin Tasrif said amid high fuel prices, the government is committed to making efforts to provide fuel to the community.
However, a number of subsidized BBM options are currently being prepared and are aimed at the mid to low-income community so that they can be targeted.
“Currently, many options are being studied as a whole, later we will choose the best one, because the compensation for this subsidy is very heavy, while oil prices are still quite high,” Arifin said in a statement on Friday. /8 /2022).
Subsidized BBM is government-subsidized fuel using APBN funds, the amount of which is limited based on quota.
The price of subsidized fuel is set by the government and is intended for certain consumers. The fuel types that are included in the subsidized fuel are Biosolar and Pertalite.
For this reason, Minister Arifin asked people who could afford it to no longer buy subsidized fuel that was not planned.
|
“The government continues to fight to ensure that people don’t run out of fuel. Subsidized BBMs like Pertalite are basically used to help people who don’t have enough purchasing power, so don’t let those who have had enough buy Pertalitis,” he concluded.
This is to make the fuel subsidy really targeted and fair. For this reason, the community must also exercise discipline in using BBM in accordance with its rights.
Unpopular policy
|
Pictured: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2022 Economic Update
|
In an exclusive interview with CNBC IndonesiaJokowi admitted that he would not hesitate to make unpopular decisions, such as raising the price of fuel which is still subsidized if the policy is really needed.
Jokowi stressed that this policy was the last resort. “If the state budget cannot afford it, we have to decide [kenaikan harga BBM]“, said Jokowi.
“The most important policy is that it must put the people first, with detailed calculations, there are numbers, not because they are popular and unpopular. The most important thing is not to overburden the people” , continued Jokowi.
Earlier, two ministers under President Joko Widodo had raised the option of raising fuel prices.
The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, spoke about the increase in fuel prices. even said that the president will announce the price of fuel next week, especially the type of Pertalite.
“Next week the President will announce what the price of fuel is and how it is. So the President indicated that it is impossible for us to continue in this way because our fuel prices are much cheaper in this Asian region, and it is too heavy a burden on our state budget,” Coordinating Minister Luhut said during a public lecture by the Coordinating Minister for Marves at Hasanudin University quoted on Sunday (8/21/ 2022).
“So the president has indicated that it is impossible for us to continue like this, because our fuel prices are much cheaper in the Asian region, and it is too much of a burden on our state budget,” he said. added.
However, unlike Luhut, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto assured that the government will not increase the price of Pertalite fuel and subsidized diesel in the third quarter of 2022. According to him, the government is still studying several scenarios.
“Several scenarios are still presented. Not in the third quarter of 2022,” said Airlangga, met at the office of the Ministry of Economy Coordination, Saturday (20/8/2022).
Airlangga added that his party was still awaiting a decision from President Joko Widodo. Additionally, he said individual grants still needed to be designed and the government would continue to mandate the use of the MyPertamina app.
next article
Solar Pertalite Signal Rises, Up to Record US Inflation
(to)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220821065944-4-365347/harga-pertalite-naik-pekan-depan-menteri-esdm-bilang-begini
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]