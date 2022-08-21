Pertalite prices increase next week? The Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources says this

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government is currently considering various options to maintain the subsidized fuel supply. Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Minister Arifin Tasrif said amid high fuel prices, the government is committed to making efforts to provide fuel to the community.

However, a number of subsidized BBM options are currently being prepared and are aimed at the mid to low-income community so that they can be targeted.

“Currently, many options are being studied as a whole, later we will choose the best one, because the compensation for this subsidy is very heavy, while oil prices are still quite high,” Arifin said in a statement on Friday. /8 /2022).

Subsidized BBM is government-subsidized fuel using APBN funds, the amount of which is limited based on quota.

The price of subsidized fuel is set by the government and is intended for certain consumers. The fuel types that are included in the subsidized fuel are Biosolar and Pertalite.

For this reason, Minister Arifin asked people who could afford it to no longer buy subsidized fuel that was not planned.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif

“The government continues to fight to ensure that people don’t run out of fuel. Subsidized BBMs like Pertalite are basically used to help people who don’t have enough purchasing power, so don’t let those who have had enough buy Pertalitis,” he concluded.

This is to make the fuel subsidy really targeted and fair. For this reason, the community must also exercise discipline in using BBM in accordance with its rights.

Unpopular policy

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

If indeed the state budget cannot afford it, we have to decide [kenaikan harga BBM] President Jokowi

In an exclusive interview with CNBC IndonesiaJokowi admitted that he would not hesitate to make unpopular decisions, such as raising the price of fuel which is still subsidized if the policy is really needed.

Jokowi stressed that this policy was the last resort. “If the state budget cannot afford it, we have to decide [kenaikan harga BBM]“, said Jokowi.

“The most important policy is that it must put the people first, with detailed calculations, there are numbers, not because they are popular and unpopular. The most important thing is not to overburden the people” , continued Jokowi.

Earlier, two ministers under President Joko Widodo had raised the option of raising fuel prices.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, spoke about the increase in fuel prices. even said that the president will announce the price of fuel next week, especially the type of Pertalite.

“Next week the President will announce what the price of fuel is and how it is. So the President indicated that it is impossible for us to continue in this way because our fuel prices are much cheaper in this Asian region, and it is too heavy a burden on our state budget,” Coordinating Minister Luhut said during a public lecture by the Coordinating Minister for Marves at Hasanudin University quoted on Sunday (8/21/ 2022).

“So the president has indicated that it is impossible for us to continue like this, because our fuel prices are much cheaper in the Asian region, and it is too much of a burden on our state budget,” he said. added.

However, unlike Luhut, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto assured that the government will not increase the price of Pertalite fuel and subsidized diesel in the third quarter of 2022. According to him, the government is still studying several scenarios.

“Several scenarios are still presented. Not in the third quarter of 2022,” said Airlangga, met at the office of the Ministry of Economy Coordination, Saturday (20/8/2022).

Airlangga added that his party was still awaiting a decision from President Joko Widodo. Additionally, he said individual grants still needed to be designed and the government would continue to mandate the use of the MyPertamina app.

