Imran Khan Announces Case Against IG, DIG Islamabad – Public NewsFGN News





ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced a complaint against IG and DIG Islamabad over Shahbaz Gul’s torture allegations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan addressing the rally said I salute all workers, within 24 hours people came out for real freedom in major cities. Women attend Tehreek-e-Insaf meetings, it is the responsibility of young people to take care of our women.

Imran Khan said terror was spreading among the Pakistani people, people were being bullied into slavery. By torturing Shehbaz Gul and breaking it intelligently, anyone can do it, Shehbaz Gul can be tortured, anyone can be tortured, Shehbaz Gul was tortured in violation of the law, Shahbaz Gul was asserting my position and people’s position, so he did it. firm .

The President of PTI said that this nation will never forget May 25th. A peaceful demonstration takes place on May 25. Peaceful demonstrations were bombed and tortured. He said Shahbaz Gul was tortured for 2 days. Yes, I will not leave Islamabad. DIG, I will file a complaint against IG and DIG, Magistrate, also be ready, action will be taken against you.

Addressing the rally, Imran Khan said, “If there is a case against Shahbaz Gul, we will also file a case against Fazlur Rahman, Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah. Gul said, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Fazlur Rahman spoke. More than that.

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said our war is the supremacy of the constitution, they tried to enslave the people through intimidation, while what happened to Shehbaz Gul is a violation of the law. Fazlur Rahman, Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah will all be tried.

He said the whole nation looks to the Supreme Court, it is the duty of the Supreme Court to follow the law and the constitution.

