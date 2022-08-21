Boris Johnson urges the world to stand firm against Mad Vlad Putin with a week of political interventions on Ukraine





BORIS Johnson will put an NLAW under the direction of the international community, urging them to stand firm with Ukraine in a week-long foreign policy blitz. The Prime Minister – who returns today from his summer holiday in Greece – will get back to work, taking aim at Mad Vlad Putin with a series of interventions. 1 Boris Johnson and President Zelensky With just two weeks left at No 10, Boris wants to cement his legacy as Ukraine’s closest friend. He is expected to hold calls with his close friend President Volodymyr Zelensky this week. While No10 and the Foreign Office are set to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day – the celebration of the nation’s liberation from the Soviet Union – this Wednesday. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss – the big favorite to replace Boris as prime minister – is also expected to put her stamp on the special relationship with an article in a Ukrainian newspaper. An ally of the prime minister says Boris will hold the whole world under fire for maintaining his military and political support for Ukraine even after he leaves Number 10. They told The Sun: He will put an NLAW under the world community on Ukraine. There will also be a renewed focus on the Home for Ukraine program – which has seen kind-hearted Britons donate homes to more than 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Putin missiles. Several ministers are expected to visit our NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

