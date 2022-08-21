Israel’s top diplomat in Turkey: ‘We are not heading for a perfect marriage’

On Wednesday, Israel and Turkey announced they would resume diplomatic ties after two years of working to repair damaged relations.

Irit Lillian, Israel’s charge d’affaires in Ankara, has played a central role in the long process since her appointment in February 2021.

“From the start, it was clear that we were building a process in which we agreed to disagree,” Lillian told The Times of Israel in an interview Thursday.

“We know there are a number of points that we currently disagree on. We can move forward and resolve them later.

A major point of contention is Hamas’ office in Istanbul, which Ankara says deals only with political activities. Israel accuses Hamas of using its hub in Turkey to direct terror attacks and has publicly demanded the office be closed.

Hamas offices in Istanbul will be closed,” then-foreign minister Yair Lapid promised in November after Israel announced the arrest of a 50-member Hamas cell based in the West Bank and headed from Istanbul.

But “he’s still there, [and] it’s a huge hurdle,” Lillian lamented.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog speak to the media after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. . (AP/Burhan Ozbilici)

Nonetheless, Lillian – who has served as Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria and Australia – said the renewed ties are being built in a way that allows the parties to manage tensions calmly and constructively.

“We are entering into appropriate and positive bilateral relations, which have a wide range of activities, but we know that there are points on which we do not agree,” she said.

“We know we’re not going to a perfect marriage.”

Both sides create a “deconfliction mechanism” that will help them get through almost inevitable disagreements. “We want to do everything we can to build a structure that can withstand political earthquakes in the future,” she explained.

make lemonade

Potential sticking points abound. Beyond disagreements over the solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, the two regional powers carry out military operations in Syria – although Turkey is much more involved – and both are major players in the exploration of natural gas. in the eastern Mediterranean.

A helicopter flies over the Turkish drill ship ‘Fatih’ sent to the eastern Mediterranean near Cyprus on July 9, 2019. (Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool)

But these issues also represent areas of potential collaboration.

During the reconciliation process, Israel and Turkey managed to turn thornier episodes into opportunities to build trust. In November, an Israeli couple was detained for a week in Turkey for alleged espionage. Israeli leaders have publicly thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for helping secure their release.

In June, Israel and Turkey worked to foil an Iranian plot to carry out attacks on Israeli tourists in the country in revenge for a series of killings and strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets.

It was an incident that allowed excellent cooperation between the Turkish and Israeli security services,” Lillian said.

“These two episodes show that you can make lemonade with lemons.”

Oxygen pumping

Israel has been convinced of Turkey’s seriousness by the level of official dialogue around the restoration of ties. Beyond high-level visits to Turkey by President Isaac Herzog and Lapid, and phone calls between senior Israeli leaders and Erdogan, top advisers and diplomats have held key meetings to move the process forward.

Turkish and Israeli officials meet in Jerusalem on February 17, 2022 to prepare for President Isaac Herzog’s upcoming visit to Turkey. From left, Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sadat Onal, President’s Office Chief Eyal Shviki and Turkish President’s Senior Adviser Brahim Kaln (Courtesy)

In February, a Turkish delegation, headed by Ibrahim Kalin, spokesperson and senior adviser to Erdogan, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sadat Onal met with the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alon Ushpiz and the Director General of the Office of President Eyal Shviki. Officials have drawn up a roadmap to restore full links.

“That oxygen has been missing from the relationship for too long,” Lillian said.

Once strong regional allies, Israel and Turkey saw their ties crumble earlier under Erdogan’s tenure when the Turkish leader more openly criticized Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians.

Israel has also been angered by Erdogan’s warm relationship with Hamas, the terror group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas terror movement leader Ismail Haniyeh, before their meeting in Istanbul, Feb. 1, 2020. (Presidential News Service via AP, Pool)

The countries reciprocally withdrew their ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces boarded a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians trying to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Although most of the participating ships were boarded without incident, those aboard a Turkish ferry fiercely resisted the Israeli action, resulting in the deaths of nine Turkish militants.

Relations slowly improved but broke down again in 2018, after Turkey, angered by the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem, once again recalled its envoy from Israel, prompting Israel to return the favour.

The long journey to last week’s announcement began in May 2020, when an El Al plane landed in Turkey for the first time in 10 years as part of an operation to deliver supplies services in Israel at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel’s Ambassador to Turkey, Eitan Na’eh, goes through a strict security check at an Istanbul airport on May 16, 2018, after being ordered to leave the country. (Screenshot)

In the months that followed, Turkey – faced with regional isolation, economic difficulties and a potentially hostile president in the White House – proved the most enthusiastic partner. Israel, enjoying growing ties with Turkey’s rivals and insisting on seeing evidence that Ankara wouldn’t do an about-face, just sat back.

The slow process has accelerated over the past year, with a new Israeli government in power and Herzog playing an active diplomatic role.

Several measures will be taken over the next few weeks to reflect the current positive trend. Israel’s economic consul will be sent to Istanbul to resume operations from the Israeli consulate in the city after a three-year absence.

An air deal allowing Israeli carriers to resume flights to Turkey for the first time since 2007 is also expected to be concluded soon.

Israel must also go through its process of choosing an ambassador, which is more complicated during a transitional government and will require the approval of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara as well as the Foreign Ministry committee that selects envoys.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks alongside his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, June 23, 2022. (Boaz Oppenheim/GPO)

Lillian expressed hope that Lapid will hire a professional diplomat for the post rather than a politician.

Open doors

Although she arrived in Ankara when bilateral relations were still rocky, Lillian said Turkish officials were much more receptive to her than she had expected.

“I was prepared to be told that I would not be able to meet senior officials and officials at lower levels would put a lot of bureaucracy in the way,” she said. “But that didn’t happen. Doors have been opened to me. »

Although there were some limits to her access, Lillian said she felt Turkish officials wanted to talk to her.

Lillian compared serving as an Israeli diplomat in Turkey to sailing in the Mediterranean Sea. “There are stormier times, and there are calm times when you’re just enjoying the view.”