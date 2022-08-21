All the Prime Minister’s Men

The replenishment of the Bharatiya Janata Parliamentary Council of Parties, the highest decision-making body at the national level, once again reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most important leader whose footprint was all over the announcement .

In fact, the overhaul is also a recognition of Prime Minister status within the Sangh Parivar and it is evident that preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have begun in earnest. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that more changes will be made to both the organization and the government in the future.

The dismissal of former President and current Union Minister Nitin Gadkari could not have happened without the approval of the RSS leadership. Indeed, Gadkari hails from Nagpur and is considered extremely close to the main leaders of the RSS, including Mohan Bhagwat. Thus, in endorsing his withdrawal from the Parliamentary Council, the RSS recognizes that Modi should have a free hand in charting the BJP’s future plan, so that ideologically the party remains both strong and cohesive.

It is very well known in BJP and Sangh circles that Gadkari, who incidentally is considered to be one of the most successful ministers in the Union cabinet, had his own views on certain issues and even shared them. expressed in private or in public. His closeness to the high ranks of the RSS had so far come to his rescue, but this may no longer be the case.

Every worker in RSS and BJP realizes that the only person who can bring the party back to power whether in the Center or in the US is Modi and that is the reason why he should be allowed to do this that he wishes. This may seem at odds with the original Sangh belief that country first, organization second, and individual third. Pragmatic politics demands that Modi, the individual and currently the most central factor in the country’s electoral theater, have a say.

For Gadkari, this does not mean that his political future is totally blocked, but momentarily, it is indeed a setback. In an interview, Gadkari had once recalled former US President Richard Nixon while elaborating on the political desert. Nixon said that a man is not finished if he is defeated but is finished when he leaves. In other words, when he gives up the fight and chooses to be forgotten.

The composition of the new Parliamentary Council also has a glaring omission. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is absent and this effectively implies that the BJP would hold assembly elections next year in his state under a new leadership. Chouhan could be housed in the Union Cabinet, if the Prime Minister sees fit. There has been speculation for some time that Chouhan and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje will be replaced by younger, more effective leaders.

The enthronement of BS Yediyurappa, former chief minister of Karnataka, is an indication of Modis’ desire to keep the Lingayat voting base intact both for next year’s Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections. in 2024. Yediyurappa, who is over 75, was included in the main decision-making body when his critics predicted that he would now be a member of the Marg Darshak Mandal.

He is there because he fits into the Modis scheme of things and has a political platform also implies that the BJP would not do anything substantial for his son, whom Yediyurappa wanted to be declared as his political heir and even in the present day. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who owed his elevation to his former boss, could be counted.

In a related development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav have been included in the new Central Election Committee, of which Gadkari ceases to be a member. Fadnavis was compensated for being demoted and also to satisfy the Brahmin lobby in Maharashtra. Bhupendra Yadav has a bright future ahead of him and might even find himself getting a prestigious job after further changes later.

The organizational overhaul also provides insight into the power structure within the BJP. Despite winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Yogi Adityanath cannot find a place and so may have to wait a while longer before his contribution is recognized by the current central leadership. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who like Yogi is also from the Rajput community, continues to be a member of both the Parliamentary Council and the CEC.

Even at a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister for President Draupadi Murmu, before his swearing in, it was Rajnath Singh who headed table number two, thus sending a strong political signal regarding the political thinking of Modis at this point. Table number three was led by Piyush Goyal and table number four by Amit Shah.

Political signals are part of the power play that plays out in any dispensation. And the precise interpretation of these signals sometimes helps to determine reality. Many times, games of deception are also a latent part of these developments.

Narendra Modi has come a long way since he was a party functionary and then Chief Minister of Gujarat. He has established himself as the undisputed leader of the country and within his own party he is in complete control. He is determined to win the 2024 election. Between us.