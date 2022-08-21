Vice-president: a ministerial reshuffle will certainly be carried out to fill two positions





The reshuffle for the other cabinet posts awaits President Jokowi’s decision. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has confirmed that reshuffle or a cabinet reshuffle, at least to fill two currently vacant cabinet posts. Namely, the Minister for the Use of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform and the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs. “Redesign Sure, there are two vacancies. A minister of the PANRB, he has not been filled. Second, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, he was elected President of the OJK. This needs to be filled,” the vice president said after attending the 23rd Haul Ulama Indonesia for the late Habib Umar bin Hood Alatas in Depok, West Java on Saturday (20/8/2022). The reshuffle for other positions in the cabinet, the vice president asked all parties to wait for the decision of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “For the others, I think you’ll have to wait. We’ll see,” he explained. So far, the president has not announced the name who will serve as the minister of PANRB after the death of Tjahjo Kumolo. As of July 16, 2022, the post of PANRB Minister is still competing with that of Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD as a civil servant appointed by the President. Joko Widodo as interim minister of the PANRB until the investiture of a permanent minister. source: Between

