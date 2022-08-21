Politics
Xi Jinping asked US to cancel Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, but Joe Biden refused: report
Ahead of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to the self-governing island nation of Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping had formally asked US President Biden to “find a way to prevent Pelosi to surrender.” During a July 28 call with Biden, Jinping not only opposed unilateral US efforts to alter the status quo in Taiwan and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also demanded that the Speaker of the United States House refrains from visiting Taiwan.
A senior White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity told the US newspaper Washington Post that Pelosi’s visit came after a myriad of warnings from Chinese officials to US officials. China had warned against retaliation for Pelosis’ visit to the self-governing island which Beijing considers part of its territory under the one-China policy, the senior official revealed. “But Biden told Xi he couldn’t oblige,” the official told the newspaper.
He further explained that Congress is an independent branch of the US government and that Pelosi (D-California), who is a congressman, must make his own decision. Biden, though he warned Xi against taking provocative and coercive steps that could dismantle ties between the two nations.
US ‘playing with fire on Taiwan issue’: PRC
During the phone call with the US commander-in-chief, Jinping warned the US against playing fire on the Taiwan issue. Beijing had pointed to the repercussions of a high-profile visit by a US official to the Chinese-claimed island that would embolden democratic forces. “Those who play with fire will perish,” China’s foreign ministry, quoting Xi, told Biden. “We hope that the United States will be lucid about this.” US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in a televised remark blamed the PRC for causing the regional handicap.
China launched military exercises after Pelosi’s visit to ‘intimidate and coerce Taiwanese authorities’ and launched a ‘global campaign’ against the United States for what it saw as action undermining its stability in the strait of Taiwan, he recalled. The United States after Pelosi’s visit could have an impact on the world, including the suspension of climate talks that would affect countries in the South, he further said.
