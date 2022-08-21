Politics
Manish Sisodia shares PM Modi’s old video on CBI, says: ‘Seasons are changing but…’ | Latest India News
On Sunday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shared an old video of Narendra Modi speaking on the politicization of CBI when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. Recalling a famous verse, Sisodia tweeted, “Even the seasons change slowly, but the wind is also surprised at your speed of change, sir.” Delhi minister faces CBI investigation in Delhi excise policy case. On Friday, the agency searched his residence for 16 hours and he was named as accused no. 1 in the case.
In the video shared by Sisodia, Narendra Modi can be seen speaking out against the politicization of the CBI and how ministers and officers in Gujarat were being harassed by the agency. “If you don’t listen to this statement by Narendra Modi on the CBI raids, you will be deprived of learning a great truth,” Sisodia said.
On Saturday, Sisodia launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Modi and said the Lok Sabha election in 2024 would be Modi versus Kejriwal. He said liquor policy or alleged bribery was not on the BJP’s agenda; their program is to block Kejriwal which, as Sisodia said, became a national alternative after the victory of the AAP in Punjab. Sisodia said it was not befitting Prime Minister Modi, who has the national mandate, to “conspire” against the opposition where it is in power in the states. Sisodia said on Saturday that he could be arrested within days, but nothing will come of the BJP’s “vendetta policy” against Kejriwal.
The CBI filed a corruption complaint against Sisodia after obtaining the mandatory prior approval from the President of India, as Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act requires Presidential assent to investigate a legislator in union territories. An FIR was filed against Sisodia on August 17 only after receiving Sanction 17A from the President’s office. Once the FIR was registered, LoCs (watch circulars) were issued against the 13 named individuals, including Sisodia, so that immigration authorities would be alerted in case anyone exited India, said an officer.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/manish-sisodia-shares-pm-modi-s-old-video-on-cbi-says-seasons-change-but-101661052060803.html
