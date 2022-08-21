Visit to Surabaya, President to hand over BLT to Pucang Market





Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, is due to pay a working visit to East Java on Sunday (21/8/2022). AKP Muhammad Suud Kaurbinops Satlantas Polrestabes Surabaya says the president and his entourage are scheduled to take off heading to Juanda Airport from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport around 12:00 WIB. Arrived in Surabaya, the president went to Pucang market to hand over capital aid, BLT, etc., Suud said when confirmed. Voice Surabaya. After the agenda at the Pucang market, the President then moved to Gelora on November 10 Tambaksari at 2:00 PM WIB to attend the Lidi Sweep Command One concert organized by the Jokowi volunteers. The information on the agenda is slightly different from the scheduled working visit of the President, who is to visit Wonokromo Market and Soponyono Market. Yesterday’s plan had several points, while what we hold back is going to Pasar Pucang and then Gelora on November 10 Tambaksari, he said. He also asked people doing activities around the Gelora on November 10 to be aware of the heavy traffic. It is estimated that there were 30,000 people from various parts of East Java who gathered there. The public can be aware of the road that leads to Tambaksari, he explained. Suud added that parking spaces for participants are provided along Jalan Kapas Krampung. It is estimated that there are more than 100 buses that will be parked there. After making a working visit to Surabaya, Jokowi and his entourage will continue the agenda in Gresik and Sidoarjo on Monday (22/8/2022). After completing the agenda in East Java, the president will return to Jakarta.(dfn/rid)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suarasurabaya.net/kelanakota/2022/kunjungan-ke-surabaya-presiden-dijadwalkan-serahkan-blt-di-pasar-pucang/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos