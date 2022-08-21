Johnson evicts Downing Street and leaves a huge legacy of crisis

Liz Truss won the battle. Everything points to his appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on September 5. The verdict in favor of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, 47, married and father of two daughters, is almost unanimous. Only his opponent in the Conservative primaries, former Treasury incumbent Rishi Sunak, would have enough clout among the party’s roughly 160,000 voting members. Former Indian banker, married and father of two daughters, he feels capable of creating a surprise and will be chosen to replace Boris Johnson at number 10 Downing Street. Yesterday I received a strong endorsement from Michael Gove, Brexit mastermind and relentless ministerial reformer.

The gap between the two finalists has narrowed by eight points this week, but Truss he leads Sunak by 32 points in the latest YouGov poll of Tory affiliates. 57% of respondents say they have already voted. Conservative Home, a digital platform for party grassroots, draws a similar conclusion from its latest poll. The continuity candidate, backed by hardline Eurosceptic factions and leading MPs, remains in the lead with 60% support. Sunak trails with 28% and 9% say they are undecided.

John Curtice, a professor of politics and opinion research expert, believes that only a spectacular failure by Truss in the endgame would turn the race around. even now go to Sunak with a 5% chance of victory. Interestingly, according to YouGov, the deposed Prime Minister would easily be re-elected had he had the opportunity to compete with his two cabinet colleagues. In this scenario, 46% of members will vote for Johnson, 24% for Truss, and 23% for Sunak.

Moving vans were spotted in Downing Street a few days ago, coinciding with Johnson’s family vacation in Greece. The interim head of government may have emptied the residence and the official office, but his influence in activism and his hook with voters from other parties will weigh on his successor. Labor, led by Keir Starmer, adds 43% support to the voting intentions, against 28% for the Conservatives, according to another “online” poll by the same firm published in “The Times”.

Truss campaigned as a natural successor and loyal minister who would vote against the parliamentary committee that probe into whether Johnson lied to House of Commons about pandemic parties, which precipitated his political downfall. The tax cut centers its economic agenda against a backdrop of inflation and energy uncertainty, leading Viper Gove to claim yesterday that many have taken a vacation away from reality.

Stopping in Belfast, on the nationwide tour of debates with Tory affiliates, Truss vowed to deal with the controversial and likely illegal Northern Ireland protocol bill as soon as possible. Proposal gives UK ministers carte blanche to scrap sections of Withdrawal Agreement of the European Union, which the Unionist leaders and bases disapprove of. The favorite candidate assured the small public in Northern Ireland that he would not capitulate on the fundamental issues of protecting British sovereignty and identity in the territory, even if unilateral action by London risked multiplying the legal disputes with Brussels and obstacles to a trade agreement with the United States. states.

long recession

The greatest urgency for the new Downing Street family will be the explosive combination of exorbitant energy prices and a 10.1% inflation rate, which has not yet peaked. Rising interest rates and the start of a long recession projected by the Bank of England for the end of the year frame the crisis context that Johnson leaves behind. Truss is continually committed to reducing the tax burden on employees and businesses as an engine of investment and economic growth. He had to backtrack on his comment to the ‘Financial Times’ that he doesn’t like state handouts and now he’s not ruling out offering aid to the vulnerable and economically disadvantaged population.

The alternative, as a hundred State Health Network (NHS) officials and doctors warned in a letter, is the risk of a public health emergency. A rise of more than 50% in the electricity and gas bill is expected from October and NGOs warn that Millions of families will fall into fuel poverty. Without government assistance, they will have to choose between heating their food or their room, with inevitable consequences for the mental and physical health of children and adults, experts say. The country is facing a humanitarian crisis, warns Matthew Taylor, director of the NHS Confederation and coordinator of the letter sent to the Conservative government.