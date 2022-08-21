Erdogan and Guterres eat in Ukraine: what will they talk about with Zelenskiy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Lviv for a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , Volodymyr Zelensky. The Secretary General of the United Nations also arrived in Ukraine Anthony Guterres.

Erdogan and Guterres’ visits to Ukraine are scheduled for Thursday, August 18. They will arrive in Lviv to meet Zelenskiy, reports the Turkish agency “Anadolu”.

The Turkish leader wants to discuss with Zelenskiy all aspects of relations between Kyiv and Ankara. And at the tripartite summit, a discussion on the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine is planned.

“During the meeting, steps can be taken to end the war through diplomatic channels, as well as ways to strengthen the activity of the established mechanism for the export of Ukrainian grain to world markets,” the official added. Erdogan administration.

Guterres’ visit to Ukraine will include discussing the “grain deal”, the attack on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the killing of Ukrainian military prisoners in the Olenivki detention center, he said. the press secretary to the UN secretary general. Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres, after the tristoronnoy meeting, went to the port of Odessa. And then go to Turkey to see how the coordination center works.