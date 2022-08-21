One week, 40 political parties register until the 77th RI





During the week (August 15-20), various political events were reported by the ANTARA news agency, from 40 political parties (parpols) registering as participants in the 2024 general election to the Commission General Election (KPU) to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) becoming Inspector of the RI 77th Anniversary Ceremony at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. What follows is a summary of the week’s political news worth listening to this morning. 1. KPU: 40 political parties register as participants in 2024 general election The General Election Commission (KPU) of the Republic of Indonesia has noted that 40 political parties (political parties) have officially registered as candidates for the 2024 general election till the closing deadline on Sunday (14/8) at 11:59 p.m. WIB. “40 political parties have officially registered as candidates for the 2024 general election,” KPU Commissioner August Mellaz said at a press conference in Jakarta on Monday morning. Read more here. 2. MPR RI holds its annual session 2022 The People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) of the Republic of Indonesia held the annual session of 2022 in commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia on Tuesday morning at the Plenary Meeting Hall of Nusantara Building, Jakarta. In the series, the annual session of the MPR will be opened with the agenda of the President’s address and the joint session 2022 of the DPR RI and the DPD RI. Read more here. 3. The President says the big five national agendas should not be stopped Indonesian President Joko Widodo pointed out that there are five major national agendas that must not stop even though geopolitical crises and conflicts continue to haunt the world. Therefore, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded to always be careful and vigilant in the action and implementation to be attentive and alert. Read more here. 4. President asks regions to use unexpected budgets to reduce inflation President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked local governments to use unexpected budget items in their respective PDBA for various policies needed to suppress inflation in their regions. To provide legal umbrella, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian has been ordered to issue regulations, the president said at the opening of the 2022 national coordination meeting for inflation control at the Palace of State in Jakarta on Thursday. continue reading Read more here. 5. President Jokowi Becomes Inspector of Rotary’s 77th Anniversary Ceremony President Joko Widodo becomes the inspector of the commemoration of the seconds of the proclamation of 2022 at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday. President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo wearing traditional clothing from Buton, Southeast Sulawesi. President Jokowi wore red and white garments, while the First Lady wore bright blue and gold. Read more here.

