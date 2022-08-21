LCS on one side, recession on the other: Ismail Sabri says he is torn by the holding of the GE15 this year or next

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Indonesian President Joko Widodo shared his view that 2023 might not be a good year economically. Named the pic file

KUALA LUMPUR, August 21 Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has acknowledged that he is in a dilemma over whether the 15th General Election (GE15) should be held this year or in 2023, besides securing a victory for his Umno party and the Barisan National (BN).

The Prime Minister stressed that the resolution of national issues such as the Ministry of Defense Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) scandal which involved members of his party and the implementation of the minimum wage took precedence over the elections, suggesting that the date of GE15 could still be pushed back. further away.

There is a lot to solve, the problems that I mentioned earlier in terms of economy, income, jobs, even between January and today we have provided 400,000 jobs to the population, but in terms of salary, RM1,500, is it appropriate or should it be increased again because half say it is not enough. So many unresolved issues.

This new LCS issue, we don’t know what kind of effect it will have. We don’t know what will happen in two months, and this is just the last issue. These things could cause our general elections to happen later, resolving these issues, he told Malaysian media in a recent interview.

On the other hand, Ismail Sabri said he was also considering the warning from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that economic growth will not be as strong in 2023, and therefore it would be unwise to hold an election during a economic recession.

Another thing we have to take into account is the economic uncertainty next year. Pak Jokowi told me, PM Lee told me too. Next year will not be a good year, economically, he said, referring to Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The IMF also says that growth is going to come down and so if we wait and the economy gets worse then it wouldn’t be a good time for an election. It should happen soon, he said.

Faced with pressure from members of his own party to hold snap elections following election victories in the states of Johor, Sarawak and Melaka, Ismail Sabri said only the prime minister had the prerogative to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament and call GE15.

Even then, the decision would be up to the Agong, he said.

Well, they gave their point of view. But the Top Five still discuss issues together, behind closed doors. Just the five of us. So each of them gave their point of view, but the main thing is that they all understand that it is only the prime minister who can request the dissolution of the Agong.

But that’s the limit of the prime minister’s power, only to ask for dissolution. The Agong has the power to accept or not. The decision is in Agongs hands, he said.

The Top Five refers to the senior leadership of Umnos, which included party chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamadi, vice chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan and vice chairman Ismail Sabri, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Khalid Nordin .

He also dismissed claims that BN’s state election victories are clear signs that the coalition would win in the GE15, calling the general and state elections completely different things.

In Johor we won maybe for a reason. At the time, few people came to vote. But if we organize GE15, people will come to vote. For some, perhaps at the state level, it is not wrong to assume that we would win. But at the federal level, it’s completely different.

Covid-19 or not, people will come to vote to ensure their party forms the next government. That’s why I said we can’t use our wins in Melaka and Johor as a benchmark, he said.

Ismail Sabri said in a televised address last night that he would only call for an election when the country was ready, and that there should be no rush as Malaysians should be given the opportunity to vote for who they think should be their government so that the country does not. rush there.

It comes as Umno Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday reiterated his call for GE15 to be held as soon as possible, saying BN and Umno risk losing if it is held later.

He claimed it was prime time to hold the election and the BN was at its strongest, and any delays gave the opposition more time to gather ammunition and attack the government.