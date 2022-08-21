Capitol sergeant who survived Jan. 6 fears another attack on Trump’s election lies





WASHINGTON A United States Capitol police sergeant who came face-to-face with a Proud Boy during the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 riot, said this week he fears another attack may come Donald Trump’s misrepresentations about the 2020 election and rage over the search of his Mar-a-Lago home.

I live with the fear that another attack will occur due to the rhetoric that is currently being discussed ad nauseam on social media, radio and the news, wrote the sergeant, identified only by the initials CT in the court documents. It’s exhausting to the point that I no longer watch/follow any form of media since I feel like I’m living the news daily.

He made the remarks in a victim impact statement in the case of Joshua Pruitt, a member of the far-right organization Proud Boys who will be sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly.

Americans cannot stand back and sit idly by and become complicit in election lies that undermine American democracy, he wrote. Months before the riot, Donald Trump had told the extremist group to “stand back and be ready” when asked during a presidential debate to disavow white supremacy, urging them to swear allegiance to him.

Inside the Capitol complex on January 6, the sergeant confronted Pruitt, who pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official process in June.

Joshua Pruitt picks up a Quiet Please sign and throws it into a Capitol atrium on January 6, 2021. United States District Court for DC

Pruitt, a former DC bartender, admitted he smashed a sign inside the Capitol, threw a chair in the direction of officers and came into close contact with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN. Y., as his security detail rushed him to safety as rioters ransacked the offices.

Federal prosecutors wrote in the sentencing note filed Friday that they wanted Pruitt to spend five years in federal prison.

In the victim impact statement filed with the sentencing note, the sergeant wrote that he hasn’t slept well since the attack and wakes up tired most of the time. His wife says he tosses and turns more at night than before.

He wrote that the anxiety in his family about his work was “overwhelming” and that it was difficult to concentrate. He added that his friends, who would have described him as very outgoing before January 6, noticed that he has become more withdrawn and tries to avoid large crowds.

Pruitt was on the front lines amid a skirmish between police and rioters at the entrance gates leading to the Capitol’s underground tunnels, prosecutors say, as well as when rioters allegedly challenged officers to a fight after the one of their own sprayed a chemical irritant.

The sergeant described Pruitt as “an agitator” who was “constantly pushing the bear”, entering officers’ personal space in the hope of provoking a reaction. He wrote that Pruitt told him to “stop staring at me” during an exchange.

Joshua Pruitt in front of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. US District for DC

He also stressed that Pruitt should be punished to the fullest extent of the law for sending a message to fellow supporters of voter fraud conspiracies who “seek to change things by violent means.”

The rioters “were given a path to success through a bold lie” and the “continued inaction” of those who aided their movement, the sergeant wrote. Right-wing militias “sought to undermine our democratic process of peaceful transfer of power because they believed a lie told by someone who encouraged their behavior.”

Without naming Trump, he wrote, “One man gave these men and women an outlet for their extremist ideologies as well as permission to feel empowered by their beliefs to act because they failed.”

“A man told these militias, ‘Stand back and stay here’, which then served as a rallying cry and encouraged them to continue their extremist paths, to prepare to fight ‘injustice’ and ‘fraudulent elections ‘The right-wing ideology held by these groups and individuals is actually a cancer within our society.’

With midterm elections just weeks away, the sergeant wrote that other political candidates ‘who lost by landslide majorities’ called ‘their loss a fraudulent election’, choosing a ‘new narrative’ when things didn’t don’t go as planned.

He likened their behavior to “a toddler’s temper tantrum” and drew on his experience as a parent to warn that “if not addressed immediately, tantrums will only get worse. worse.

The American justice system, he continued, “must not tolerate any form of insurrection or coup d’etat because of a lie.”

“Failing to hold these individuals accountable for their actions will only encourage this horrible behavior over and over again when they don’t get what they want,” he added. And if we step back and stand idly by as a democratic country, we have become complicit and we will allow the cancer to spread exponentially and the downfall of our democracy will fail in vain.

Johsua Pruitt and an associate dressed in tactical gear head downtown to meet other members of their Proud Boys chapter at the January 6, 2021 rally. U.S. District Court of DC

In a separate victim impact statement, another member of the Capitol Police, identified as Special Agent ML, described the suffering his family endured as a result of the riot.

My wife and my daughter understand that their husband and father could have died that day, like some of my colleagues. They will never be quiet whenever I return to work,” the special agent wrote. “One of the hardest times of my life was coming home to see my wife at 2:30 a.m. despair and relief knowing that I have returned home. .. No one should ever wake up not knowing if a loved one is coming home.”

The special agent, who was with Schumer when they met Pruitt on Jan. 6, said he was still constantly thinking about the offense.

“Each day I walk into our country’s beacon, the United States Capitol, I relive the memories of that day, and none have more impact than the times I saw Mr. Pruitt s ‘approach us with the intention of harming the Majority Leader,’ he wrote. “It was only through our teams’ pre-planning of alternate evacuation procedures and quick actions that this impending meeting did not result in bloodshed or serious bodily injury.”

Praising the heroism, bravery and determination of my colleagues, our democracy was on the brink of peril,” recalled the special agent who never thought such a tragedy would fall into the hands of his fellow Americans.

The prosecutors’ memo on Pruitt’s sentencing includes racist and anti-Semitic messages he exchanged with the Proud Boys, whose members have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

A previously released document, which prosecutors say was used by the leader of the Proud Boys, outlined a plan for occupying Capitol buildings.

The latest government filing in Pruitt’s case included further ‘directives’ given to members of the group a day before the riot, which read: ‘If unrest begins, go with the flow. ‘America. Show them the PEOPLE are pissed off’. .”

Prosecutors wrote that the extremist group’s Maryland-DC chapter, which had planned to visit the Capitol on at least Jan. 4, sought to “intimidate Congress and anticipate a clash with police that may get in their way.” “.

More than 2,500 people stormed the Capitol and hundreds were charged with assaulting or resisting law enforcement officers outside the building. As reported by NBC News, the FBI is in possession of the names of hundreds of additional rioters who either entered the Capitol on January 6 or are wanted for assaulting officers outside, and have not yet been arrested. The Justice Department has asked Congress for additional resources to pursue these potential cases.

We don’t have the manpower, an official told NBC News.

After a steady stream, the pace of arrests has slowed in recent months. Last week, two new defendants were arrested, including Antonio LaMotta, a QAnon supporter from Virginia who was previously arrested for showing up armed outside a Philadelphia counting location. Online sleuths had spotted LaMotta inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 in surveillance footage made public about a year before his arrest.

More than 350 defendants have pleaded guilty in connection with the riot. The first eight defendants on January 6 to face a jury trial Guy Reffitt, Thomas Robertson, Dustin Thompson, Thomas Webster, Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, Anthony Robert Williams, Matthew Bledsoe and Erik Herrera have been found guilty on all counts of charge they faced. Several other defendants were convicted by judges in bench trials, and only one defendant was fully acquitted.

Reffitt, a Texas extremist whose own son tipped off his father’s FBI before the riot, and Robertson, a Virginia police officer who stormed the Capitol wearing a gas mask and while armed with a stick, were sentenced to the longest terms on January 6. case so far. The two got 87 months longer than seven years in federal prison.

