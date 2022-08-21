In a phone call, Chinese President Xi Jinping asked US President Joe Biden to stop Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan





White House officials recently cited that Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden last month, asked to prevent Nancy Pelosi, the US House Speaker, from to go to Taiwan. However, the US President, in response, said he could not oblige and it was the speaker’s choice to decide on her foreign visits as the US Congress is an independent branch of government, reported the Washington Post. Additionally, Biden also cautioned his counterpart against using provocative and coercive tactics during Pelosis’ visit. Adrienne Watson of the National Security Council said, “Congressmen have visited Taiwan for decades and will continue to do so. President Pelosi had every right to go, and her visit is consistent with our longstanding one China policy.” the newspaper quoted. However, since 1997, no Speaker of the United States House has visited Taiwan until Pelosi in early August of this year. Read also | Putin slams US over Pelosi visit to Taiwan, accuses it of trying to prolong war in Ukraine China denounced Pelosis’ visit and began its extensive military exercises near the island. Beijing also opposes official interactions between Taiwan and any other country because the island is considered part of its territory. He further said that the “one China” principle is a political pillar of China-U.S. relations, and non-compliance with these commitments may harm bilateral cooperation. Read also | China sanctions seven Taiwanese officials for supporting island independence In a conversation with CNN, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said, “We don’t think there should be a crisis in US-China relations because of the visit – the Peaceful visit – by the Speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan. It was a crisis fabricated by the government in Beijing. It was an overreaction,” ANI reported. The ambassador said it “is up to the government here in Beijing to convince the rest of the world that they will act peacefully in the future.” He added, “I think the world is very worried that China has become an agent of instability in the Taiwan Strait and it is not in anyone’s interest,” ANI reported. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

